CeDeFi Exchange All InX Partners with LinklayerAI to Empower Customers with Advanced AI Trading Solutions

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:30
All InX, a Cedefi exchange, announced a strategic collaboration with LinklayerAI, a renowned artificial intelligence platform that enables users to conduct smarter trading. With this partnership, All InX integrated LinklayerAI’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence features into its CeFi and DeFi platform to advance the trading experience on its ecosystem.

All InX is a Singapore-based Cedefi platform that enables institutional and retail customers to access trading of various RWAs, derivatives, and digital asset products for investment opportunities. On the other hand, LinklayerAI is an on-chain data assetization protocol that utilizes AI agents to transform valuable data into forms of assets that create new opportunities for digital businesses.

All InX Enhancing Trading Proficiencies Using LinkLayerAI’s Technology

This partnership enabled the integration of LinkLayerAI’s Agent infrastructure into All InX’s CeDeFi exchange. With this incorporation, LinkLayer’s AI agents enable the CeDeFi trading platform to run smarter financial systems that automate critical processes, predict market trends, and drive yield optimization.

Based on this alliance, LinkLayer AI agents operating on All InX exchange now execute sophisticated financial strategies like liquidity management, derivatives trading, and yield generation without manual oversight.  These AI-powered models on the CeDeFi platform now automatically identify optimal yield opportunities across the trading network, allowing customers to maximize their returns seamlessly. Through these intelligent agents, sophisticated trading strategies and automated liquidity management are now widely accessible on the All InX ecosystem, and as a result, substantially improve efficiency and profitability on the trading platform. This automation decreases operational costs and execution complexities on the exchange, enabling superior scalability and more efficient resource usage.

The complex nature of CeDeFi platforms like All InX remains a challenge for mainstream adoption. AI agents on the exchange now significantly improve customer experience by offering real-time, accurate, and personalized assistance. AI-driven interfaces help All InX customers navigate complicated processes like trading, yield generation, staking, and many others.  

Predictive analytics driven by LinkLayer AI agents allows All InX exchange to provide accurate and practical market insights. By evaluating huge datasets like social media sentiment, current market trends, and historical user behavior, these AI models precisely predict market movements and possible investment results. Also, as highlighted in the data, these AI models help independently manage community engagement initiatives on the CeDeFi platform. They efficiently allocate rewards on-chain, automate sophisticated reward mechanisms, and enhance user interactions without the need for manual oversight.

All InX and LinklayerAI Advancing the Future of CeDeFi

The partnership between All InX and LinklayerAI shows the power of AI and DeFi in providing innovative opportunities in customer experience, trading capabilities, profit production, predictive analytics, automation, and liquidity management. With this alliance that marks the amalgamation of AI and blockchain technology, the two Web3 platforms are setting new standards for market competitiveness, client experience, and operational effectiveness. By infusing LinklayerAI’s advanced intelligence infrastructure into its CeDeFi ecosystem, All InX enhances its client experience and establishes a new benchmark for what CeDeFi platforms can accomplish.

