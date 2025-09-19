Celeste Hernandez’s Horrific Murder Drives Meme Coin Frenzy

Social media outrage is blossoming after the demise of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and meme coins are launching in its wake. Some of these “Justice for Celeste” tokens reached $1 million in market cap.

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to formally declare the situation a homicide. These well-meaning meme coins offer a hard look at the crypto community’s darker side.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins

Crypto crimes are at a fever pitch right now, but sometimes the reverse can happen, too. That is to say, various unseemly incidents can go viral, and that virality can include a spree of meme coins. The recent death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, has caused a similar trend.

Rivas Hernandez was found decomposed last week, in the trunk of a singer’s Tesla. Social media screenshots allege that D4vd, the singer in question, had been grooming the child since she was 12 into an intimate/sexual relationship.

These discoveries led to a wave of outrage on social media.

Soon after, a series of meme coins in “honor” of Rivas Hernandez began circulating on decentralized exchanges.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Meme Coins. Source: DexScreener

Some of these Celeste Rivas Hernandez meme coins proved surprisingly popular, reaching market caps of over $1 million. At this early stage, it’s unclear if any of these projects will be rug pulls or other scams, but further unsavory behavior is certainly possible.

Memeifying The Dead

Unfortunately, this grim spectacle is nothing new for the crypto community. Pump.fun had to shutter user livestreaming for several months due to a wave of dangerous and illegal stunts. User “MistaFuccYou” livestreamed his own suicide, prompting the community to launch a wave of meme coins.

Concerningly, the Web3 sector has become even more callous since then, as rampant petty crimes combine with major corruption allegations to create a climate of uncertainty. If “crime is legal now” is a dominant mantra, meme coins profiting from Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s demise are hardly unthinkable.

After all, at least these tokens are gesturing toward receiving justice for the victim. This whole situation is incredibly cynical. The aim of meme coins continues to degrade, and the community must answer some hard questions about its future if things like this become normal.