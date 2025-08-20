Celsius to Begin 3rd Distribution of $220.6 Million to Eligible Creditors

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 06:58
Bitcoin
BTC$113,340.97-2.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04841-3.43%
Ethereum
ETH$4,110.84-5.30%
Celsius Wins Key Round in $4 Billion Lawsuit Against Tether

The post Celsius to Begin 3rd Distribution of $220.6 Million to Eligible Creditors  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Celsius, a defunct cryptocurrency lending platform currently undergoing a court-approved reorganization plan, has announced the commencement of the third funds distribution to creditors. According to the announcement, Celsius will distribute $220.6 million to creditors through the approved methods. 

After distributing 93 percent of the funds owed to creditors last year, Celsius will begin distributing the remaining funds to eligible creditors on August 20, 2025. Moreover, the approved restructuring plan, which involved creating the Bitcoin mining company Ionic Digital, intends to facilitate maximum funds recovery for the distressed creditors.

What are the Sources of Funds to Facilitate Celsius’ 3rd Distribution 

According to the court filing, about $63.2 million of the Celsius funds will be used to facilitate legal fees among other administrative expenses. The funds from the disallowed claims of Alexander Mashinsky and related entities amount to $17 million.

The disputed and contingent claims reserve release amounted to $86.4 million. Meanwhile, $46.3 million came from forfeited claims and $7.7 million from expunged claims.

Closer Look at the Distribution Plan

The Celsius funds distribution will primarily happen in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Approved creditors must pass the set Know-Your Customer (KYC) to facilitate funds transfer with highlighted platforms led by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and PayPal.

However, some Celsius users, particularly corporate creditors may receive their funds in the United States dollar. Meanwhile, the equity shares of the Ionic Digital will help the defunct lending platform repay a higher recovery plan to the distressed creditors, with some estimates suggesting the Celsius users could receive between 67 percent and 85 percent of their holdings.

Ahead of the planned third Celsius distribution, the creditors have been cautioned against rising phishing scams. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02184-12.46%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016968-7.40%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-5.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05089-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031-1.36%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+2.85%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05858+1.91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03855-4.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts