The post Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit… The post Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…

Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin in 5 Years: Deutsche Bank

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:08
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00415-5.89%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001421-3.06%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03854-4.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08591-1.59%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4054-1.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04008-1.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08998-0.23%

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn.

Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later).

Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley!

So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill).

Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit 120mph (a feat he vowed never to repeat), he now prefers leisurely rides along the coast, enjoying the wind in his thinning hair.

Speaking of chill, Christian’s got a crew of furry friends waiting for him at home. Two cats and a dog. He swears cats are way smarter than dogs (sorry, Grizzly), but he adores them all anyway. Apparently, watching his pets just chillin’ helps him analyze and write meticulously formatted articles even better.

Here’s the thing about this guy: He works a lot, but he keeps himself fueled by enough coffee to make it through the day – and some seriously delicious (Filipino) food. He says a delectable meal is the secret ingredient to a killer article. And after a long day of crypto crusading, he unwinds with some rum (mixed with milk) while watching slapstick movies.

Looking ahead, Christian sees a bright future with NewsBTC. He says he sees himself privileged to be part of an awesome organization, sharing his expertise and passion with a community he values, and fellow editors – and bosses – he deeply respects.

So, the next time you tread into the world of cryptocurrency, remember the man behind the words – the crypto crusader, the grease monkey, and the feline philosopher, all rolled into one.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/central-banks-may-stockpile-bitcoin-in-5-years-deutsche-bank-predicts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.0231-17.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-2.65%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01775-9.76%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Partager
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin may appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next 20 years

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin may appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next 20 years

PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor stated in a recent podcast interview that Bitcoin's recent flat price performance is a sign of strength, not weakness. The market is in a consolidation phase, long-term holders are selling some of their holdings, while institutional investors are preparing for larger allocations. The fact that volatility is fading is a very good sign. Looking ahead, Michael Saylor likened the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies to the early days of the petrochemical industry. During this chaotic but transformative decade, a variety of products, business models, and wealth have emerged. He predicts that Bitcoin will appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next two decades, driving the emergence of new credit and equity instruments.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011521+1.85%
Sign
SIGN$0.07691-11.41%
MAY
MAY$0.0401-1.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 18:11
Partager
Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

TLDR Ripple is focusing on stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets to strengthen the XRP Ledger. XRPL has surpassed $1 billion in stablecoin transactions within a single month. Ripple plans to make XRPL the primary platform for issuing, trading, and managing stablecoins and tokenized assets. The upcoming XRPL version 3.0.0 will introduce a native lending protocol [...] The post Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.014374+92.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06047+0.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8605+0.36%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/23 19:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin may appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next 20 years

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

$11.3 billion in ETH is being withdrawn from staking. What does Vitalik Buterin think?

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings With $1.34B Semler Scientific Merger