Centrifuge Debuts deRWA on Stellar with $20M Anchor Investment in Tokenized Treasury

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/17 23:09

Centrifuge, a leading platform for tokenizing real-world assets, is launching deRWA on the Stellar network, starting with two flagship funds.

The new funds dubbed: deJTRSY, a DeFi version of the Janus Henderson Short-Term US Treasury strategy, and deJAAA, a DeFi AAA-rated collateralized loan obligation strategy.

The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 17, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers.

The two products debut with a $20 million anchor investment. This shows strong institutional demand for yield-bearing RWAs and setting the stage for broader integration into decentralized finance.

The tokenized strategies are designed to offer investors transparent access to institutional-grade yields while bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi.

By building on Stellar, Centrifuge said it aims to make yield-backed products accessible to users globally, especially those in emerging markets who often lack exposure to such opportunities.

Integration Across the Stellar Ecosystem

From day one, the deRWA products will be integrated into the Stellar ecosystem through partnerships with major DeFi applications. Aquarius and Soroswap will provide 24/7 trading, Blend will allow borrowing and lending powered by deRWAs, and DeFIndex will support yield-backed savings products.

This latest integration reinforces Stellar’s growing role in the RWA sector. The network currently ranks second globally in tokenized treasuries and recorded $4.2 billion in quarterly RWA payment volume.

The most commonly cited blockchain that ranks first in tokenized U.S. Treasuries (ahead of Stellar) is Ethereum, according to a CoinGecko report on RWAs.

BlackRock’s BUIDL has managed to cement itself as the largest tokenized treasury product, with a 44% market share as of April 2025. Since the start of 2025, it has already grown by +372.8%, to end April with $2.5 billion in treasuries.

Industry Leaders Voice Support

“Centrifuge has established itself as one of the most trusted names in real-world assets, with a proven track record of bringing institutional-quality products onchain,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation.

“By launching deJTRSY and deJAAA on Stellar with a world-class group of partners, we’re opening new distribution channels through consumer apps across emerging markets,” said Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge.

A Critical Inflection Point for DeFi

The launch of deRWA on Stellar represents more than the arrival of two new products. It shows a broader industry trend: the shift from speculative crypto markets to sustainable, real-world asset-backed finance. Built on Centrifuge V3and supported by LayerZero for cross-chain capital flow, the integration combines trust, transparency, and scale.

This latest launch highlights a pivotal moment for crypto. Growth is expected not just from new asset classes, but also from new distribution channels.

