CEO of Solana, the Largest Company, Reveals Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction! “It Might Even Be a Little!”

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new high last week, surpassing $124,000. However, this was short-lived, as macro data from the US led to a decline in Bitcoin and altcoins.

However, analysts state that the correction is normal and they expect the rise to continue.

At this point, while predictions for $150,000 and above for BTC are increasing, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald was also among those expecting a further rise.

Speaking to CNBC, SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald said she believes Bitcoin could see a sharp rise by the end of 2025.

Wald, who thinks that Bitcoin could rise to $175,000, stated that this prediction is conservative compared to the predictions of other analysts.

Wald stated that increasing institutional participation further strengthens the rise of Bitcoin, and that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030.

Stating that Bitcoin predictions are no longer limited to speculation, Wald pointed out the robustness of the predictions of giant names such as Cathie Wood and Larry Fink.

“Leading investors around the world, such as Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink, are setting astronomically high targets for Bitcoin’s potential.

Moreover, their predictions are supported by very solid reasons based on their own models.”

The famous CEO finally added that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are no longer speculative assets, but have the potential to transform global finance and that blockchain could be the foundation of markets in the future.

*This is not investment advice.

