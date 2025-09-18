CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill.

Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling.

Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish.

Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA

CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon.

The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders.

Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains.

Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas

In a different update from Polygon, the community stated that its roadmap towards GigaGas was still scaling. The roadmap, it added, was enabled by Rio Upgrade, and efforts were to increase the gas limit to 60M from 45M, which would essentially raise TPS by 33%.

The update further noted that efforts were underway to enhance efficiency by redesigning the architecture behind block production. Hardware requirements were likely to be cut short via the introduction of stateless block verification.

Sentiments Around POL Price

POL price is valued against the US Dollar at $0.2520 while the article is being drafted. This is after the price plummeted by 2.75% over 24 hours. It further reflects that POL price plummeted by 5.30% in the last 7 days while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 10.11% to $191.89 million. Nevertheless, POL price is up by 3.03% in a month.

According to data by CoinCodex, POL price is anticipated to undergo correction for the next 30 days. POL price may decline by around 25.22% from the current value. Thereby, taking the exchange rate to approximately $0.192044 amid the high volatility of 6.22%. The FGI rating is 53 points for neutral sentiments, signaling that a rate cut after the FOMC meeting may reverse the POL price trend.

