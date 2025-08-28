CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Surveillance Tech to Bolster Crypto and Futures Oversight

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on 27 Aug. it is deploying Nasdaq’s advanced market-surveillance technology to strengthen oversight of both traditional and digital asset markets. The platform, already used by major exchanges to detect manipulation and insider trading, will give the regulator real-time analytics and pattern-recognition tools across futures, options and spot crypto transactions.
The move broadens the CFTC’s monitoring capabilities at a time of rising trading volumes and heightened regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies. By integrating Nasdaq’s system, the agency aims to identify market abuses more quickly and coordinate enforcement with other watchdogs. No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.
This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.
Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/cftc-adopts-nasdaq-surveillance-tech-to-bolster-crypto-futures-oversight-63118f35