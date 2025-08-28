CFTC Adopts Nasdaq’s Surveillance to Modernize Crypto Oversight

Key Points:
  • CFTC partners with Nasdaq for advanced crypto market surveillance.
  • Strengthens fraud and abuse detection with new technology.
  • Signals CFTC’s readiness for expanding digital asset oversight.

The CFTC announced the adoption of Nasdaq’s surveillance program to enhance oversight of digital assets, aiming to prevent fraud and manipulation, effective August 27, 2025.

This upgrade signifies a shift in regulatory capabilities, potentially altering market dynamics as the CFTC prepares to manage growing digital asset activities with advanced tools.

CFTC Enhances Regulatory Tools with Nasdaq Partnership

The CFTC’s collaboration with Nasdaq introduces real-time analytics and automated alerts, providing comprehensive cross-market analysis. By modernizing its antiquated systems, the CFTC strengthens its regulatory capabilities. Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairwoman, confirmed the agency’s focus on improving oversight through advanced technology, emphasizing:

With these changes, the CFTC intends to better oversee cryptocurrency futures, options, and prediction markets, addressing Congress’s possible legislative expansions. This heightened oversight aims to effectively detect and prevent fraud, abuse, and manipulation within the digital asset landscape, particularly for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoin derivatives.

Community and industry reactions are evolving, with institutional stakeholders watching the regulatory shift closely. Tal Cohen, Nasdaq President, voiced support for this enhancement, praising the regulatory upgrade’s potential to secure the market. Major DeFi platforms are yet to respond formally, indicating a period of observation and adjustment as the new surveillance measures take effect.

Bitcoin Market Stability Amid Regulatory Shifts

Did you know? The SEC has previously required surveillance-sharing agreements for Bitcoin ETFs, setting a precedent for regulatory upgrades similar to the CFTC’s current partnership with Nasdaq.

Bitcoin (BTC), currently trading at $112,333.85, holds a market cap of $2.24 trillion, representing 57.34% dominance in the market (CoinMarketCap). Recent figures show a 2.33% rise over 24 hours, contrasting with a 1.48% dip over the past week. Despite a 4.74% decline in the past month, BTC has gained 5.27% over the last 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:36 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that the partnership between the CFTC and Nasdaq may lead to increased legitimacy and safety in cryptocurrency markets. This move could prompt further legislative action, setting a new standard for cross-asset regulatory practices globally.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/cftc-adopts-nasdaq-surveillance/

