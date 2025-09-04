CFTC Clears Polymarket for U.S. Operations

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:19
Union
U$0.01037+107.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.232-2.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1147-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017107-3.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.15679+1.38%

Key Highlights

  • Polymarket now cleared to operate in the U.S. after CFTC approval.
  • New markets surged 44% in July, showing growing investor interest.
  • Donald Trump Jr. joins advisory board, boosting political-fintech appeal.

Polymarket Secures U.S. Approval: What It Means

Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has received approval to enter the U.S. market following a ruling by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). CEO Shane Coplan announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the regulator had cleared the way for the platform’s U.S. launch.

The CFTC, through its Market Oversight and Risk Management Branch, confirmed it would not initiate enforcement action against QCX, a registered contract market, or QC Clearing, a clearing organization. This decision covers specific accounting and reporting requirements related to swaps, including binary options and variable payout contracts.

Coplan thanked the regulator’s employees for the efficiency of the process and emphasized that this approval is a major step in legalizing Polymarket’s activities.

Growth and Activity on Polymarket

Polymarket gained attention during the 2024 U.S. presidential election and has maintained momentum with a growing number of markets and partnerships. Activity surged in July 2025, with new markets exceeding 11,500 — an increase of 44% month-on-month, although still below January highs.

Polymarket Trading Volume. Source: TokenTerminal

This growth reflects both investor interest and the platform’s expanding range of forecast markets, covering politics, finance, and other trending topics.

Political and Investment Influence

In July, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board and invested in the project. Experts say this move strengthens the platform’s position at the intersection of politics, finance, and technology, signaling growing influence and credibility.

Polymarket’s U.S. launch now positions the company to legally expand its prediction markets, attracting both traders and investors interested in the unique combination of forecasting and derivatives trading.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10882/polymarket-is-legal-in-the-u-s-what-this-means-for-investors

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.04311+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.12-15.90%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15527-3.49%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02353-4.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.15741+1.80%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Partager
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2804-4.59%
RealLink
REAL$0.059-3.78%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14099-1.74%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers