CFTC Considers Allowing Offshore Crypto Exchanges in U.S.

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/10 08:15
Speaking recently, Pham said the agency is reviewing whether overseas exchanges that meet strict regulatory standards could qualify for U.S. market access. She pointed to Europe’s MiCA framework as a model of “robust, crypto-specific” oversight that could guide U.S. decisions.

The CFTC already allows some non-U.S. venues to operate under its Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) regime, which grants access without requiring full designation as a domestic exchange.

Recognizing offshore platforms under a similar arrangement could provide more competition and liquidity for U.S. traders while easing regulatory bottlenecks at home.

Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

The proposal comes as U.S. policymakers face mounting pressure to balance investor protection with innovation. While the SEC has taken a stricter stance toward crypto listings and enforcement, the CFTC’s exploration of cross-border recognition suggests an alternative path that could align U.S. markets with global standards.

For now, the evaluation is only exploratory — but if adopted, it could mark a significant shift in how American regulators handle international participation in digital asset trading.

