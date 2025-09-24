The post CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.”  Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default. CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.  Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets.  Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners. The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral… The post CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.”  Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default. CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations.  Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets.  Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners. The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral…

CFTC explores stablecoins and tokenized collateral for derivatives markets

2025/09/24 08:21
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out a new initiative to explore the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in derivatives markets, Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), led by Pham, had last year recommended that regulators adopt “the use of non-cash collateral through distributed ledger technology.” 

Tokenized collateral can make contracts like futures and swaps more ‘efficient’. Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, says the tokenization of real-world assets, even future cash flows, is a trend that is rapidly advancing in financial technology.” Collateral is also used as security for traders’ obligations on derivatives contracts, mitigating the risk of default.

CFTC pushes tokenized collateral to modernize derivatives markets

The initiative is part of the CFTC’s great push to modernize capital markets and provide clear guidance for crypto firms. Specifically, it builds on the agency’s so-called “crypto sprint” to implement the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report recommendations. 

Just recently, Congress passed the first crypto-specific bill to regulate stablecoins under the GENIUS Act. Federal regulators, including the Treasury Department, are still working out how to implement that law best. Likewise, the CFTC invites industry stakeholders to submit suggestions “on using tokenized collateral” in derivatives markets. 

Written comments are due by Oct. 20. Pham has also suggested launching a digital asset regulatory sandbox in the U.S. to test new market structures. “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Pham said. She added that the CFTC is pressing forward at the forefront of responsible innovation, and she values the support of their industry partners.

The CFTC’s press release notably included statements from Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and Ripple executives. In February, the agency outlined plans for a non-cash collateral pilot using stablecoins, with participation from those firms and MoonPay.

Crypto industry leaders join advisory committees to shape policy

Just days earlier, the CFTC appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), underscoring the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector. 

Pham called out new DAMS members, including Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs.

Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was also appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They took over from Caroline Butler, who initially served as co-chair.

“We look forward to working with the Commission and broader industry partners to help shape clear and effective regulatory frameworks in a well-structured digital asset market,” Lucas said. 

Kaul also said she intends to advance digital asset innovation into the mainstream “with prudent and well-designed consumer protections, enabling greater efficiencies and opportunities for all investors.”

The DAMS was formed to offer the CFTC expert advice on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and tokenized markets, directing the agency on risk exposure and potential opportunity, in addition to policy recommendations and forging connections between traditional financial infrastructure and decentralized alternatives through close collaboration with CFTC staff.

Pham was appointed CFTC Acting Chair on January 20, President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, and had served as a Commissioner since April 2022. Her current commissioner term is set to run through April 2027, giving her time to continue serving as chair until a permanent replacement is appointed.

