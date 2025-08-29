CFTC Greenlights Offshore Crypto Access, U.S. Traders Back in the Game

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/29 13:56
TLDR:

  • CFTC issues FBOT advisory giving offshore crypto exchanges a clear registration path to serve U.S. traders.
  • The guidance reaffirms rules from the 1990s that allow Americans access to foreign exchanges under CFTC oversight.
  • Offshore platforms forced abroad by strict enforcement may now return with a legal path into U.S. markets.
  • Advisory resolves confusion on whether foreign crypto exchanges must register as U.S. contract markets.

TheU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has moved to reshape access for offshore crypto exchanges. A new advisory now provides a way for foreign platforms to serve U.S. clients under established rules.

The move addresses years of confusion caused by strict enforcement actions. It offers offshore operators a defined route back to American markets. For crypto traders, this step may mean more choices and safer access under federal oversight.

CFTC Clarifies Offshore Crypto Exchange Rules

On August 28, 2025, the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight issued guidance on the Foreign Board of Trade framework. 

The advisory clarified how non-U.S. platforms can register to provide direct access to U.S. clients. This framework applies broadly, covering both traditional commodities and crypto trading markets.

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham explained that the move restores pathways for legal access. She said the approach provides clarity that was lost during years of regulation through enforcement. Her remarks emphasized that U.S. traders should have options to access global markets while remaining under CFTC oversight.

The agency highlighted that the registration system is not new. FBOT rules have existed since the 1990s, allowing U.S. participation in overseas markets. The advisory reaffirms that non-U.S. exchanges do not need to register as domestic contract markets to serve American traders.

The CFTC also addressed recent industry concerns. Confusion had spread after novel enforcement actions questioned whether some exchanges should fall under different categories. With this advisory, the regulator reinforced consistency with decades of precedent.

Crypto Price Access and Market Impact

The advisory means crypto traders in the U.S. may soon see more direct routes into offshore platforms. Exchanges operating abroad now have a defined process to re-engage with American clients. This clarity could expand access to deeper liquidity and broader asset classes.

Pham pointed out that many companies were forced offshore due to unclear enforcement in past years. By reaffirming the FBOT path, those platforms now have a chance to return. The move may also reduce reliance on complex workarounds previously used by traders.

The CFTC described the action as part of its “crypto sprint” under the current administration. While focused on regulation, the goal remains expanding choice and access in a controlled environment. The agency framed the update as part of its responsibility to manage both risk and access.

The press release stressed that inquiries from both foreign and U.S. operators had surged. Companies wanted clarity on whether they needed FBOT status or domestic licensing. This advisory now serves as the official response to those questions.

