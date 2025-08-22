CFTC kicks off expanded crypto oversight push

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 09:00
DAR Open Network
D$0.03264-2.85%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005356-1.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.461-4.17%
GET
GET$0.010064-0.75%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03809-0.80%

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is rolling out the next regulation phase for the fast-growing digital asset industry. Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced an expanded “crypto sprint” to strengthen federal oversight of cryptocurrencies while safeguarding U.S. competitiveness in global finance.

This move closely follows the commission’s prior action to allow the trading of listed digital-asset spot markets on registered futures exchanges. That decision, announced earlier this month, was seen as a turning point for the industry. Now the CFTC is expanding its lens beyond spot trading rules to the broader digital asset ecosystem.

CFTC extends oversight to wider digital asset risks

The agency’s focus, Pham said, is to ensure that crypto markets can function with the protections and integrity that undergird traditional financial markets. She said that trading of digital assets on the spot (cash) market is no longer a niche; it is the backbone of U.S. and international market activity.

Pham said the new initiative was designed to ensure that the United States takes the lead in global digital finance. She explained that the CFTC’s broader oversight push represented what she described as the beginning of a “Golden Age of innovation.” 

According to her, this new phase would allow the crypto industry to grow under a clear and responsible regulation framework. She stressed that far from restricting progress, the commission’s approach was intended to create an environment where innovation could flourish while maintaining safeguards for market integrity and investor protection.

CFTC’s plan follows the blueprint of the Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, a report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The report lays out a plan to strike the right balance between innovation and sound supervision. It singles out potential sources of risk like leveraged, margin, and financed retail trading, which have the potential to leave investors with heavy losses if uncontrolled.

In the increased sprint, the CFTC will now cover all of the advice provided in the report. That involves clarifying federal trading rules, beefing up compliance for exchanges, and working with other regulators to fill gaps in oversight.

The SEC, the agency that oversees initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies, is already collaborating with the CFTC through a campaign called “Project Crypto.” Working in close coordination, the two agencies are trying to draw a line regarding the limits of their authority, even as they close ranks to influence how the United States governs the cryptocurrency industry.

CFTC calls on the public to help shape rules

There will be strong public involvement in designing the new regulatory regime. For the next 5 years, through October 20, 2025, the CFTC is soliciting comments from investors, industry experts, innovators, and the public via a formal comment period.

Pham urged all stakeholders to work together, stressing that contributions from major financial institutions and smaller innovators would be vital in shaping fair and effective regulations. She emphasized that the commission was committed to listening carefully to feedback from across the sector. According to her, the CFTC’s goal was to develop a framework of rules to secure America’s leadership in digital markets while ensuring that consumer interests remained fully protected.

The consultation period arrived as the White House, in the Trump administration, pushed for a big increase in U.S. leadership in digital finance. The administration has described crypto and blockchain technology as weapons of national competitiveness, evoking past eras of American dominance in internet and mobile technology.

By launching the consultation, the CFTC says that industry views will shape the sector’s future. Such a step would also relieve crypto proponents’ concerns that heavy-handed regulation could stifle innovation.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8384-3.13%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$847.03-2.13%
Aethir
ATH$0.03281-4.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01592-1.84%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04194-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.05147-1.30%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?