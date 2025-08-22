CFTC Launches Next Crypto Sprint for Trump’s Digital Asset Plan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 12:36
DAR Open Network
D$0.03257-1.74%
U
U$0.0126-20.55%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005304-5.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452-3.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched its next crypto sprint. This aims to advance recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

CFTC Launches Immediate Push for Spot Crypto Market Oversight

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced that the initiative will begin immediately, focusing on federal-level trading rules and broader market oversight. Pham said the administration views immediate spot trading of digital assets as a top priority.

She confirmed that the CFTC has received strong support for its listed spot crypto trading initiative, which operates along with the SEC’s Project Crypto. Together, the programs respond to President Trump’s call for U.S. leadership in digital finance.

According to Pham, the initiative marks a new phase for the industry. She described it as the start of a “Golden Age of innovation” where market participants must seize the opportunity. Therefore, the CFTC will now extend its engagement to all other recommendations outlined in the report Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.

The report sets out a roadmap for balancing innovation with oversight. It also highlights areas such as leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on regulated exchanges, signaling the Commission’s intention to address complex risks without stifling growth.

Public participation is central to the process. The CFTC has opened a comment window until October 20, 2025, and invited industry leaders, investors, and innovators to submit feedback via its official website.

Pham reaffirmed that the Commission is prepared to evaluate both risks and opportunities as it advances responsible regulation. She emphasized that collaboration with the SEC, market participants, and the White House will be essential to keeping U.S. competitive globally.

Regulator Widens Crypto Oversight with Second Sprint, Opens Public Consultation

This second crypto sprint follows one launched earlier this month that focused specifically on spot trading rules. That initiative drew strong attention from stakeholders, and the new phase expands the scope to cover wider issues across the digital asset market.

With a consultation period now open, the CFTC has positioned itself as a central player in shaping the country’s digital finance framework. Hence, industry voices now have a direct role in influencing future rules and defining America’s position in the global digital economy.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/cftc-launches-next-crypto-sprint-for-trumps-digital-asset-plan/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-2.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001783+42.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723+0.69%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Partager
Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

Geopolitical tensions have so far failed to significantly move the crypto market. However, this could change if tensions escalate.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00228162+0.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273-1.01%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 04:25
Partager
DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.01594-0.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007838-2.83%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001861-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Bitcoin doesn’t budge on Israel-Iran war, for now: NoOnes CEO

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy