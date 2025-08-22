CFTC Launches Next Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint,’ Opens Public Comment Period

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/08/22 18:18
U
U$0.01522+2.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.879+5.40%
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.5898-0.15%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05744-2.04%

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has launched the next stage of its “Crypto Sprint” initiative, opening public consultation on federal digital asset regulation and signaling deeper coordination with the SEC. The U.S. CFTC confirmed Thursday that it is moving forward with the next phase of its “Crypto Sprint”. This initiative, first announced earlier this month, aims to accelerate regulatory action in the crypto sector. According to the agency, the new phase will focus on implementing additional recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Public Engagement Now Open Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized that stakeholder participation will be central to the next stage of the program.  The CFTC has invited comments from the public, industry leaders, and financial institutions on how best to apply the report’s proposals. Feedback will be accepted until October 20, 2025, giving market participants just under two months to contribute their views. Pham noted that responses will help the commission address complex issues. Among these are challenges related to leveraged or margined retail trading on regulated exchanges. This announcement follows the rollout of the program’s first phase on August 4, 2025. That stage focused narrowly on allowing the trading of spot crypto asset contracts on exchanges registered with the CFTC. The expansion now signals that the regulator is preparing to look beyond spot markets and into broader aspects of digital asset regulation. Federal Priority on Digital Assets Pham highlighted that the Trump Administration views federal oversight of digital assets as an urgent priority. She explained that the goal is to strike a balance between innovation and safeguards. By doing so, crypto markets can grow responsibly under U.S. law. “The Administration has made it clear that enabling immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level is a top priority,” Pham stated. Areas of Focus in Next Stage While the CFTC did not release full details of the next stage, the working group’s report suggests possible directions. Topics under review may include registration of exchanges, custody of digital assets, standardized trading practices, and record-keeping obligations. Industry experts anticipate that inter-agency coordination will be a key feature, with joint efforts aimed at reducing regulatory gaps and conflicts. Collaboration With SEC A key element of the recommendations is closer coordination between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC, under Chair Paul Atkins, recently launched “Project Crypto”, an initiative to modernize securities regulations for blockchain-based markets. Atkins has described the project as a step toward future-proofing American markets and ensuring global competitiveness in digital financial systems. SEC’s Position on Crypto Tokens Earlier this week, Atkins argued that only a small fraction of crypto tokens fall under securities law. He stressed that regulators should encourage innovation while preventing harmful practices in digital markets. According to Atkins, the SEC aims to design a framework that reduces uncertainty and avoids unnecessary restrictions on the industry. Together, the CFTC’s “Crypto Sprint” and the SEC’s “Project Crypto” highlight Washington’s growing urgency to regulate digital assets. The combined efforts suggest a future where crypto markets may finally receive clearer federal rules on trading, custody, and investor protection.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.174-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
Threshold
T$0.01675+5.61%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04657-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10394+3.47%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Partager
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Profits come from selling, not holding.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001753+2.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001943+6.29%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

XRP to $1,000 is Impossible, Pundit Says Don’t Be Fooled by Unrealistic Fantasies

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Shiba Inu Reaching $1 in Focus as Davinci Jeremie Shares His Views

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting