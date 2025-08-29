CFTC: Non-US companies can apply to register as "foreign exchanges" to conduct business in the United States

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) clarified its position in a staff advisory report focusing on foreign exchanges (FBOTs), stating that non-U.S. companies willing to register with the agency as foreign exchanges can trade directly with U.S. customers. The CFTC suggested that companies that feel pressured to leave the United States can still operate domestically as "foreign exchanges."

“U.S. firms that were forced to open a presence in a foreign jurisdiction to facilitate crypto-asset trading can now return to U.S. markets,” said CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham. The advisory statement does not make any changes to agency policy but is intended to “remind” such firms of potential action.