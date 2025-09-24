TLDR CFTC acting chairman Caroline Pham launches initiative to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets Industry feedback being collected until October 20, with major crypto companies like Circle, Coinbase, and Ripple supporting the move Initiative builds on the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump in July, which establishes rules for payment stablecoins Stablecoins [...] The post CFTC Pushes Forward with Stablecoin Collateral Initiative for Derivatives Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR CFTC acting chairman Caroline Pham launches initiative to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets Industry feedback being collected until October 20, with major crypto companies like Circle, Coinbase, and Ripple supporting the move Initiative builds on the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump in July, which establishes rules for payment stablecoins Stablecoins [...] The post CFTC Pushes Forward with Stablecoin Collateral Initiative for Derivatives Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

CFTC Pushes Forward with Stablecoin Collateral Initiative for Derivatives Markets

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 14:36
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.69-0.56%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+0.42%
Wink
LIKE$0.008047-2.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.13807+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03365-0.53%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023+1.41%

TLDR

  • CFTC acting chairman Caroline Pham launches initiative to allow stablecoins as tokenized collateral in derivatives markets
  • Industry feedback being collected until October 20, with major crypto companies like Circle, Coinbase, and Ripple supporting the move
  • Initiative builds on the GENIUS Act signed by President Trump in July, which establishes rules for payment stablecoins
  • Stablecoins like USDC and Tether would be treated similarly to traditional collateral like cash or US Treasuries
  • Move is part of broader “crypto sprint” to integrate digital assets into regulated US financial markets

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is moving ahead with plans to allow stablecoins and other tokenized assets as collateral in derivatives trading. Acting chairman Caroline Pham announced the initiative Tuesday as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to integrate crypto into traditional finance.

The CFTC is seeking public input on the proposal through October 20. The agency wants feedback on how to implement policies that would let derivatives traders use stablecoins to meet margin requirements.

Pham has been advocating for this approach since serving as a commissioner in the previous administration. She previously pushed for a regulatory sandbox for tokenization and announced plans for a stablecoin pilot program after becoming acting chairman.

Major Crypto Companies Support the Plan

Leading crypto companies have endorsed the CFTC’s initiative. Circle president Heath Tarbert said the move would allow payment stablecoins from licensed American companies to serve as derivatives collateral.

Coinbase chief legal officer Paul Grewal posted on social media that tokenized collateral could unlock US derivatives markets. He said the change would help America stay ahead of global competition.

Ripple’s Jack McDonald called the plan a key step toward integrating stablecoins into regulated financial markets. He said clear rules for valuation, custody, and settlement would give institutions needed certainty.

Other companies backing the initiative include Tether and Crypto.com. The broad industry support suggests strong appetite for using stablecoins in traditional finance.

Building on Recent Regulatory Progress

The initiative builds on the GENIUS Act that President Trump signed in July. The law established clear rules for payment stablecoins but still awaits final regulations before full implementation.

Under the proposal, stablecoins like USDC and Tether would receive similar treatment to traditional collateral such as cash or US Treasuries. This would represent a major step in legitimizing digital assets within regulated markets.

The plan connects to the CFTC’s Crypto CEO Forum held in February. That meeting brought together industry leaders to discuss digital asset pilot programs and tokenized collateral use cases.

The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets also recommended that the CFTC provide guidance on tokenized non-cash collateral. Pham’s announcement directly addresses that recommendation as part of the agency’s broader crypto sprint.

The CFTC is taking comments on the tokenized collateral initiative until October 20, with implementation details still being developed.

The post CFTC Pushes Forward with Stablecoin Collateral Initiative for Derivatives Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation