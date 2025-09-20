The post CFTC Taps Crypto Experts as Advisors, Key Seats Still Vacant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on September 19 that it has added several new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, aiming to strengthen oversight of digital assets. The move highlights the agency’s efforts to keep up with the fast-evolving digital asset market. Only one active commissioner, Caroline Pham, serves as acting chair. CFTC Brings in Crypto Experts from Uniswap, Chainlink and Others The Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), focused on digital asset regulation and market policy, appointed four key industry figures: Katherine Minarik (Uniswap Labs), Avery Ching (Aptos Labs), James J. Hill (BNY Mellon), and Ben Sherwin (Chainlink Labs). Sponsored Sponsored Scott Lucas of JPMorgan and Sandy Kaul of Franklin Templeton were appointed as co-chairs. Their guidance is expected to bridge traditional and decentralized finance while tackling risk and policy challenges. Scott Lucas, co-chair of DAMS, said, “We look forward to collaborating with the Commission and industry partners to ensure a balanced, clear framework for digital assets.” Sandy Kaul stressed the importance of advancing innovation while protecting investors. Pham highlighted the committee’s impact, stating, “The GMAC continues to provide invaluable expertise that has not only shaped policy decisions at the CFTC, but has also added important context to global discussions about emerging trends in market structure and the regulatory treatment of digital assets.” Busy CFTC Faces Challenges, But Acting Leadership Continues Despite the expanded team, prolonged leadership vacancies remain a challenge, with four of the five CFTC commissioner seats still unfilled. Acting Chair Pham remains the sole leader, and some market participants have questioned the agency’s past ability to implement initiatives like the “crypto sprint” program and approve spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges. Legislation such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act seeks to broaden the CFTC’s authority… The post CFTC Taps Crypto Experts as Advisors, Key Seats Still Vacant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on September 19 that it has added several new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, aiming to strengthen oversight of digital assets. The move highlights the agency’s efforts to keep up with the fast-evolving digital asset market. Only one active commissioner, Caroline Pham, serves as acting chair. CFTC Brings in Crypto Experts from Uniswap, Chainlink and Others The Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), focused on digital asset regulation and market policy, appointed four key industry figures: Katherine Minarik (Uniswap Labs), Avery Ching (Aptos Labs), James J. Hill (BNY Mellon), and Ben Sherwin (Chainlink Labs). Sponsored Sponsored Scott Lucas of JPMorgan and Sandy Kaul of Franklin Templeton were appointed as co-chairs. Their guidance is expected to bridge traditional and decentralized finance while tackling risk and policy challenges. Scott Lucas, co-chair of DAMS, said, “We look forward to collaborating with the Commission and industry partners to ensure a balanced, clear framework for digital assets.” Sandy Kaul stressed the importance of advancing innovation while protecting investors. Pham highlighted the committee’s impact, stating, “The GMAC continues to provide invaluable expertise that has not only shaped policy decisions at the CFTC, but has also added important context to global discussions about emerging trends in market structure and the regulatory treatment of digital assets.” Busy CFTC Faces Challenges, But Acting Leadership Continues Despite the expanded team, prolonged leadership vacancies remain a challenge, with four of the five CFTC commissioner seats still unfilled. Acting Chair Pham remains the sole leader, and some market participants have questioned the agency’s past ability to implement initiatives like the “crypto sprint” program and approve spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges. Legislation such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act seeks to broaden the CFTC’s authority…

CFTC Taps Crypto Experts as Advisors, Key Seats Still Vacant

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:09
TaskBunny
BNY$0,00218--%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06217-%11,27
Movement
MOVE$0,1295-%1,89
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017442-%0,11
Wink
LIKE$0,009233-%5,19

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on September 19 that it has added several new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, aiming to strengthen oversight of digital assets.

The move highlights the agency’s efforts to keep up with the fast-evolving digital asset market. Only one active commissioner, Caroline Pham, serves as acting chair.

The Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), focused on digital asset regulation and market policy, appointed four key industry figures: Katherine Minarik (Uniswap Labs), Avery Ching (Aptos Labs), James J. Hill (BNY Mellon), and Ben Sherwin (Chainlink Labs).

Sponsored

Sponsored

Scott Lucas of JPMorgan and Sandy Kaul of Franklin Templeton were appointed as co-chairs. Their guidance is expected to bridge traditional and decentralized finance while tackling risk and policy challenges.

Sandy Kaul stressed the importance of advancing innovation while protecting investors.

Busy CFTC Faces Challenges, But Acting Leadership Continues

Despite the expanded team, prolonged leadership vacancies remain a challenge, with four of the five CFTC commissioner seats still unfilled. Acting Chair Pham remains the sole leader, and some market participants have questioned the agency’s past ability to implement initiatives like the “crypto sprint” program and approve spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges.

Legislation such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act seeks to broaden the CFTC’s authority over spot and derivatives markets. Experts say a confirmed chair is crucial to handle this expansion and meet growing regulatory demands.

The prolonged chair vacancy has been partly due to opposition from industry figures, including the Winklevoss twins. These known supporters of former President Trump stalled nominee confirmations.

Regardless, the new appointments demonstrate the CFTC’s commitment to engaging with the crypto sector. Once a permanent chair takes the position, the agency will provide timely guidance and accelerate standardized digital asset market development in the U.S.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/cftc-taps-crypto-experts-as-advisors-key-seats-still-vacant/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0,06331-%2,16
WELL3
WELL$0,0000705-%1,53
MAD
MAD$0,00000267-%3,95
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Partager
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0,014087-%3,04
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017455-%0,05
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017455-%0,05
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury