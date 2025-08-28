CFTC to adopt Nasdaq surveillance to monitor crypto markets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:11
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014867-2.02%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010249-74.37%
GET
GET$0.00971+0.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1229-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018204+3.47%

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that it will begin using Nasdaq’s SMARTS surveillance platform to monitor trading in digital asset derivatives and prediction markets.

The move expands the regulator’s toolkit as it looks to better detect misconduct in fast-evolving crypto markets. SMARTS, one of Nasdaq’s flagship monitoring systems, is already deployed by dozens of global exchanges and regulators to flag irregular trading patterns, including signs of manipulation and abusive practices.

By extending the technology to digital assets, the CFTC aims to address growing concerns about wash trading and other forms of misconduct that have accompanied the rise of onchain prediction markets and complex trading strategies.

Observers have drawn comparisons to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s reliance on surveillance-sharing agreements when approving spot bitcoin and ether ETFs, suggesting that US financial regulators are converging on a common approach to market monitoring.

While the CFTC’s mandate remains centered on maintaining orderly derivatives markets, expanded surveillance could pave the way for broader enforcement, and decentralized platforms may face heightened scrutiny if the agency applies these tools beyond traditional venues.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cftc-nasdaq-market-surveillance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Sina Finance, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the United States is providing important assistance to Israel.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 22:38
Partager
Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41763-4.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01333+0.75%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004371+0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.34%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Israeli Prime Minister: US is providing important assistance to Israel

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement