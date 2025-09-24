The entire cryptocurrency industry is welcoming the news of permitting the tokens, including stablecoins, as collateral in the derivatives market. The news was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was on Tuesday that the announcement came out through the spokesperson of the agency, Caroline Pham. She is currently serving as the Acting Chair ... Read more The post CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives appeared first on BiteMyCoin.The entire cryptocurrency industry is welcoming the news of permitting the tokens, including stablecoins, as collateral in the derivatives market. The news was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was on Tuesday that the announcement came out through the spokesperson of the agency, Caroline Pham. She is currently serving as the Acting Chair ... Read more The post CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 17:35
Moonveil
MORE$0,08535+%0,45

The entire cryptocurrency industry is welcoming the news of permitting the tokens, including stablecoins, as collateral in the derivatives market. The news was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was on Tuesday that the announcement came out through the spokesperson of the agency, Caroline Pham. She is currently serving as the Acting Chair of CFTC.

Stablecoins as Collateral 

Although it was the CFTC that announced this new switch, it has been implemented as a part of a program called Crypto Sprint that the agency is currently working on. Crypto Sprint is nothing but an innovative move practiced by the CFTC in order to carry out the suggestions and recommendations received from the end of a team called the Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

The US President, Donald Trump, was the one behind the deployment of this Working Group. This new change in the stablecoin regulations has also managed to obtain approval with respect to the terms and conditions of the US’s Genius Act, as per the law experts of the country. The Genius Act was a legislation implemented for regulatory surveillance and supervision over those who issue the stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market. 

Caroline Pham Calls Blockchain Innovation a Game-Changer for Markets

As a part of the announcement revealing the new change, Pham opined that “At our historic crypto CEO Forum, we discussed how innovation and blockchain technology will drive progress in derivative markets, especially for modernizing collateral management and increasing capital efficiency”. According to her, “ these market improvements will unleash the US economic growth because market participants can put their dollars to work smarter and go further”

Stablecoins Approved as Collateral in Landmark U.S. Crypto Decision

Friction was there for a longer period of time between the two agencies that have been assigned to check with the cryptocurrency markets and blockchain technologies. A joint statement issued by both agencies had previously attracted the attention of the industry and crypto, which could bring peace between the dissenting viewpoints.

Now, the all-new decision has come into being and is warmly welcomed by a majority of the cryptocurrency enthusiasts out there. Giants in the cryptocurrency market, such as Coinbase, Ripple, Tether, and Crypto.com have already expressed their cheerful compliance with the new regulation. 

This act can also be the result of several scientific and analytical studies that sought the future of the global cryptocurrency markets, which found tokenization as an inevitable step that should be implemented as soon as possible in the US subcontinent.

This can also be taken as a pointer towards a rampant wave of tokenization that may happen in the future in both the US and international cryptocurrency markets. This was quite evident when she spoke, “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future”. “For years, I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in the market”, she added. 

The Regulatory Aspect 

With the issue of this new permit, a lot of similar regulatory movements are also being anticipated by the cryptocurrency enthusiasts across the country. According to them, the US is highly likely to probe the chance of inviting the European Union’s MiCA-authorized Crypto Platforms to set up their operations in the US territory. Apart from this, “Spot Crypto Asset Contracts” are also expected to obtain their trading permit in the American crypto exchanges sooner or later. 

The post CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009955-%11,01
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017006-%0,05
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Partager
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01214+%0,24
Aster
ASTER$2,33+%34,88
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Partager
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0,25279+%7,10
Core DAO
CORE$0,407-%0,78
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,00498+%2,80
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates