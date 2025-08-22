CFTC Unveils Next Phase of Crypto Sprint to Support U.S. Digital Asset Strategy

TLDR

CFTC’s new crypto sprint aims to implement President’s Working Group recommendations.

Public consultation on crypto rules is open until October 20, 2025.

CFTC focuses on spot trading and retail crypto market oversight.

Acting Chairman Pham sees this as the start of a new “Golden Age” for innovation.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched its next crypto sprint initiative to further the recommendations outlined in the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced the initiative on August 21, 2025, highlighting the CFTC’s commitment to enhancing the U.S.’s position in the global digital finance market.

This new phase of the crypto sprint follows a similar initiative earlier in the month. Pham emphasized that the sprint will focus on broader oversight of the digital asset market, with a particular focus on federal-level trading rules. The initiative seeks to strike a balance between fostering innovation and implementing necessary regulations to safeguard the financial system.

CFTC’s Prioritization of Spot Trading and Broader Market Oversight

Pham outlined the CFTC’s priority on spot crypto trading as part of its overarching plan to regulate digital assets more effectively. This initiative, which operates in coordination with the SEC’s Project Crypto, aims to introduce federal-level trading rules that can accelerate innovation in digital finance.

“The Administration has made it clear that enabling immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level is a top priority,” said Pham. This collaboration between the CFTC and SEC reflects the government’s broader efforts to create a regulatory framework that ensures U.S. leadership in the crypto market.

In addition, Pham added that the CFTC is open to feedback from the public, industry leaders, and investors on the proposed regulations. The consultation period will be open until October 20, 2025, allowing stakeholders to voice their concerns and help shape the future of U.S. digital finance regulations.

Collaboration and Public Consultation for Future Crypto Regulation

The CFTC’s crypto sprint invites public participation to help shape policies that will define the future of the digital asset market. Stakeholders from the industry are encouraged to submit feedback, which will inform the CFTC’s decision-making process.

This consultation as a result, aims to create a more inclusive regulatory framework that considers the diverse perspectives of market participants.

Pham emphasized that public feedback will be crucial in helping the CFTC address complex issues surrounding leveraged, margined, and financed retail trading on CFTC-registered exchanges. The CFTC is committed to crafting regulations that do not stifle innovation but also ensure proper safeguards for investors and the financial system.

‘Golden Age’ of Crypto Innovation

Acting Chairman Pham described the current moment as the beginning of a “Golden Age of innovation” for the digital asset industry. She as a result encouraged market participants to seize the opportunity presented by the evolving regulatory landscape.

With new frameworks in place, Pham believes that the U.S. can lead the world in digital asset innovation while also ensuring responsible oversight.

The crypto sprint marks a crucial point in the ongoing effort to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. As the CFTC works to implement the President’s Working Group recommendations, the role of crypto in the broader financial system continues to expand. The agency is focused on maintaining a competitive edge for the U.S. in the global digital economy while addressing the risks associated with a rapidly growing market.

