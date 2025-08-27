CFTC’s Johnson confirms she will depart regulator next week

Kristin Johnson, the CFTC's last remaining Democrat commissioner, confirmed she'd leave the regulator on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Outgoing US Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner Kristin Johnson says she will be leaving the regulator next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, after saying earlier this year she’d leave the agency before 2026 after completing her term.

Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday she considered it an “honor and privilege” to work as a financial market regulator and feels “inspired to dig in and do more” while she looks for “new ways to be of service to customers, markets, and our nation.”

She cited her work proposing initiatives for evaluating cyber threats and the integration of artificial intelligence in financial markets as particular high points of her time with the CFTC.

