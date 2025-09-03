Chainalysis Highlights Crypto Crime Surge and Sanctions Evasion in August 2025

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03
Rebeca Moen
Sep 02, 2025

Chainalysis reports a significant rise in crypto crime victimization and sanctions evasion through the A7A5 token, underlining the need for enhanced security.





In August 2025, Chainalysis released data visualizations that highlight significant trends in the digital assets landscape. According to Chainalysis, there has been a dramatic year-on-year increase in personal wallet victimization across all regions, with Eastern Europe, MENA, CSAO, and North America experiencing over 200% growth in victims through July 2025. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea recorded the highest victim numbers, emphasizing the critical need for improved security measures and consumer education globally.

Rising Crypto Crime and Victimization

Chainalysis data indicates a surge in stolen fund victimization, suggesting a growing threat that requires coordinated international efforts. The data underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers to combat this issue effectively.

Sanctions Evasion Through A7A5 Token

Another key focus of Chainalysis’s August report is the use of the Russian ruble-backed A7A5 token for sanctions evasion. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several entities linked to this token ecosystem, which is tied to the sanctioned Russian bank PSB. The A7A5 token has reportedly processed over $51.17 billion USD in volume, with a decentralized exchange (DEX) facilitating its conversion into USD-denominated stablecoins. This DEX alone handled $1.47 billion USD in A7A5 inflows, matched by equivalent USD stablecoin outflows, thus creating a covert bridge from sanctioned Russian banks to mainstream cryptocurrency markets.

Trading patterns of the A7A5 token suggest commercial use, as the activity predominantly occurs during business hours, Monday through Friday. The report also highlights direct on-chain links from the sanctioned exchange Garantex to its successor Grinex, illustrating evolving tactics in sanctions evasion.

For more detailed insights into these trends, visit the full report on the Chainalysis website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/chainalysis-highlights-crypto-crime-surge-and-sanctions-evasion-august-2025

