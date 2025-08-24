ChainCatcher Allies with Alibaba Cloud to Bolster Web3 Infrastructure

Key Points: ChainCatcher partners with Alibaba Cloud for Web3 infrastructure; no immediate funding change.

BTC whale activity indicates stable derivatives market.

Aave to receive protocol fees, boosting governance roles.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that shifting risk dynamics could necessitate policy adjustments to reflect current economic changes, reports ChainCatcher based on Jinshi data.

Powell’s remarks highlight potential policy shifts impacting financial markets, raising concerns for investors in sectors sensitive to economic adjustments, including the cryptocurrency market.

Alibaba Cloud Collaboration Boosts Web3 Scalability

Bitcoin Holds Strong Amid Whale Market Stability

Did you know? Past collaborations like AWS-Avalanche have demonstrated significant boosts in blockchain project scalability, despite no immediate market shifts.

Bitcoin (BTC), according to CoinMarketCap, is currently priced at $115,056.36 with a market cap of 2.29 trillion, holding a market dominance of 57.55%. The 24-hour trading volume saw a 15.71% decrease, highlighting market stability following whale movements. BTC’s price has shown varied performance, with an increase of 8.37% over 60 days, signaling growing investor confidence.

— Stani Kulechov, Founder, Aave

Market Insights and Future Prospects

Coincu Insights suggest cooperation between major tech firms and blockchain platforms points toward sustainable infrastructure growth. This creates opportunities for enhanced security and scalability in Web3 environments.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:05 UTC on August 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

