ChainGPT Pad Announces Debut of its Buzz System, Set to Turn Social Hype Into Token Allocation

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 21:32
ChainGPT Pad, the launchpad and incubation hub of the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure provider, has announced the unveiling of Buzzdrops and Initial Buzz Offerings (IBOs).

According to the announcement released today, the new campaign formats power the brand-new Buzz system by ChainGPT. Buzz is designed to transform how Web3 projects engage their communities and distribute tokens.

The launch of Buzzdrops and IBOs follows the platform’s plans to address the challenges that come with traditional airdrops, which often suffer from bot activity and low-quality participation. At the same time, IDOs raise capital but generate little organic traction ahead of TGE. 

To remediate these challenges, Buzzdrops and IBOs tie allocations directly to verifiable social impact, rewarding users for authentic engagement on X (Twitter) and other tasks.

Following its design, Buzz uses a performance-based scoring system where every post, share, referral, or engagement task translates into Buzz Points. Notably, points are tracked on live leaderboards, and token allocations are distributed proportionally at a snapshot.

Among its numerous features are some of these major ones, which are Daily Quests where participants can tweet, stake, read updates, or complete campaign tasks to earn extra XP. Another key feature is the leaderboard rankings, which allow participants to reach the top and boost their share of rewards.

Additionally, the platform offers a referral system that allows users to access custom referral links, earning a percentage of their referees’ Buzz and staking points, as well as their campaign spend. Other key features include quality bonuses and fair distribution.

Nonetheless, Buzzdrops are community-driven token distribution campaigns where participants earn tokens purely through activity such as posting, sharing, and completing tasks. At snapshot, allocations are distributed transparently on-chain, ensuring rewards go to real contributors.

The Initial Buzz Offerings IBOs on the other hand, combine community engagement with early access allocations. Participants earn Buzz Points through the same activity system, clear KYC requirements, and may then commit stablecoins. Allocations are scaled by impact on the leaderboard, creating a launch that blends fundraising with organic visibility.

Gintare Kairyte, CEO of ChainGPT Pad, commented on the development, saying, “We’re so excited to launch the Buzz system. Buzzdrops and IBOs truly give projects a launch strategy that is both fair and viral…Communities benefit from real rewards for their activity, while projects enter TGE with momentum and an engaged holder base.”

While the first Buzzdrops and IBOs are set to go live with SnowBall Finance, Ekox, and ChainGPT, the project aims to bring the new system to communities across Web3.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/chaingpt-pad-announces-debut-of-its-buzz-system-set-to-turn-social-hype-into-token-allocation/

