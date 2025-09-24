Analysts are calling Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project, the “next Cardano” since it combines meme culture with […] The post Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge appeared first on Coindoo.Analysts are calling Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project, the “next Cardano” since it combines meme culture with […] The post Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge appeared first on Coindoo.

Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/24 21:42
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004667+2.36%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4582+2.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002422+1.08%

Analysts are calling Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project, the “next Cardano” since it combines meme culture with practical crypto use.

$LBRETT is gaining momentum that could surpass the early gains witnessed in Chainlink and Cardano. It has staking payouts of over 630% APY, very cheap fees, and a huge community.

Chainlink’s Bold Move

Chainlink (LINK) is making a comeback, and analysts are looking at a possible price objective of $52. Several important events have led to this hopeful view. Chainlink’s recent relationship with Saudi Awwal Bank, a prominent bank, shows how its position in real-world asset tokenisation and decentralised finance is growing.

Also, combining Chainlink’s oracle services with Polymarket’s prediction platform makes it much more useful in decentralised marketplaces. On-chain data shows that a lot of LINK tokens have been bought, which means that investors are quite confident. If these trends keep going, it looks more and more likely that Chainlink will reach the $52 level.

Cardano’s Meteoric Rise

In 2025, Cardano (ADA) has had a big comeback due to smart enhancements and support from big companies. The addition of Hydra, which allows for over a million transactions per second, has made it more scalable, drawing the attention of institutions and setting Cardano up for possible growth over $3 in early 2026.

Also, President Trump said that Cardano would be included in the U.S. strategic crypto reserve, which caused the price to shoot up a lot. This shows that the government is becoming more supportive. ADA has a good base even though the market has been going up and down recently. Analysts predict a 30% rise to $1.25

.

Layer Brett’s Rise: Meme Coin with Real Impact

The market remains optimistic as Chainlink targets $52, while Cardano’s persistence provides hope for investors. Meanwhile, Layer Brett’s consistent and swift rise is capturing attention, earning the title “Next Cardano.”

As an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, Layer Brett brings exceptional speed, negligible gas fees, and a staking decentralized app (dApp) that already delivers an impressive 630% APY. These are not speculative features; they’re operational today.

Priced at just $0.0058, the presale has already raised over $4 million, placing Layer Brett squarely in the spotlight. Communities are abuzz, influencers predict an 80x potential, and unlike typical meme coins, this one is backed by solid infrastructure.

Layer Brett combines meme culture with genuine blockchain architecture, setting it apart. Early-stage, affordable, and rapidly advancing, it’s now being compared to established players like Chainlink and Cardano—offering a legitimate opportunity to surpass them.

Conclusion

Chainlink might go up to $52, and Cardano is still useful in the market, but things are changing quickly. Investors are looking for both short-term and long-term upside. That’s exactly where Layer Brett comes in.

It has both excitement and function, thanks to Ethereum Layer 2 innovation, a live staking platform, and a busy community. Layer Brett is becoming the “Next Cardano” that every investor is keeping an eye on, yet it’s worth an affordable $0.0058.

Don’t wait until the presale ends. Layer Brett is moving fast, and the opportunity to buy in early at record speed won’t last long.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Chainlink Aiming for $52, But This Altcoin Branded the ‘Next Cardano’ Could Deliver Huge appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Crypto regulation in the United Kingdom enters a decisive phase. The FCA has initiated a consultation to set minimum standards.
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/17 22:50
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05737-0.33%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03923+2.48%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06357+5.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.64%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.99%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced