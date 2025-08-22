Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/22 07:27
Wink
LIKE$0.011959+2.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.1657+3.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00684-3.11%

TLDR

  • Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications.

  • The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards.

  • Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions.

  • Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT.

Chainlink announced a significant achievement in its security and compliance journey, securing both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications. These prestigious certifications make Chainlink the first data and interoperability oracle platform to meet these international security and operational standards. The certifications, verified by Deloitte & Touche LLP, underscore the platform’s commitment to safeguarding its infrastructure and ensuring trust among its institutional partners.

ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance highlight Chainlink’s rigorous adherence to best practices in security, operational controls, and client data protection. These certifications are especially relevant as Chainlink continues to expand its reach within decentralized finance (DeFi) and beyond, ensuring that its solutions meet the growing demands of institutional clients, including banks and financial services.

Chainlink’s Position as a Trusted Enterprise Solution

Chainlink’s new compliance certifications reinforce its position as a leading provider of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions. The platform’s core offerings, such as Chainlink Data Feeds and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), were key to the certification process.

These services are essential for powering secure and compliant use cases across industries, particularly in financial institutions that require robust, tamper-proof systems for cross-border payments, tokenized assets, and smart contract execution.

The certifications also emphasize Chainlink’s commitment to security. As decentralized finance continues to grow, securing user data and transactions becomes paramount. By meeting these global standards, Chainlink has strengthened its reputation as a trusted provider of blockchain infrastructure for businesses operating in highly regulated environments.

Partnerships and Growth Following Certification

Chainlink’s enhanced security measures, backed by ISO 27001 and SOC 2, are expected to boost its partnerships with leading financial institutions and DeFi platforms. With these certifications, financial firms such as UBS, SWIFT, and ANZ Bank, which have already integrated Chainlink’s interoperability solutions, can be more confident in adopting Chainlink’s technology for critical, high-value transactions.

Additionally, Chainlink’s compliance has opened the door for further institutional adoption. This includes applications for use cases such as Delivery vs.

Payment (DvP) settlement and stablecoin servicing, both of which require high levels of security and regulatory compliance. Chainlink’s ability to deliver secure, compliant solutions makes it a go-to platform for financial institutions looking to adopt blockchain technology while ensuring regulatory adherence.

The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4782-1.64%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01913-3.23%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-3.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Partager
Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/pennsylvania-bill-seeks-to-ban-public/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02183-2.19%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05846+1.66%
Comedian
BAN$0.08402-1.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?

Chainlink Becomes First Oracle Platform to Earn ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance