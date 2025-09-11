Chainlink Brings Sub-Second Market Data to Sei, Opening Doors for Institutional DeFi

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 07:45
SEI
SEI$0.3229+4.12%
Union
U$0.00959-1.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001708+1.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01907-1.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
chainlink-pp1 main

The Sei Development Foundation and Chainlink announced today that Chainlink Data Streams are now live on the Sei Network, naming Data Streams the preferred oracle infrastructure for the fast-settling Layer-1. The move brings high-frequency, low-latency market data and official U.S. macroeconomic statistics to Sei’s onchain markets, a major step toward institutional-grade tokenization and real-time trading on blockchain rails.

Sei’s team selected Chainlink Data Streams for its ability to deliver premium, high-frequency pricing, including liquidity-weighted bid/ask spreads and sub-second execution, while preserving decentralization and verifiability. That combination, Chainlink and Sei say, should unlock more accurate pricing, tighter risk controls and new product types such as tokenized equities, perpetuals, and derivatives that demand real-time data.

“We’re excited to see Chainlink Data Streams integrated on Sei, as this expands Chainlink’s footprint into a fast-growing ecosystem that supports next-gen DeFi protocols and institutional use cases. With Data Streams available on Sei, developers gain a robust foundation for building innovative onchain products, accelerating adoption and ecosystem growth,” said Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain & Product Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

“Chainlink Data Streams has been integrated as the preferred oracle infrastructure for Sei, bringing highly accurate and reliable price information to the Sei ecosystem. Data Streams’ ultra-low-latency delivery of market data, coupled with its battle-tested infrastructure, made it an obvious choice for the Sei ecosystem,” said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at Sei Development Foundation.

Why this Matters Now

The integration arrives as institutional adoption of onchain infrastructure gains momentum, and as governments begin to put official economic data directly onto public blockchains. Chainlink’s recent collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce brings Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) metrics such as Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and other domestic purchasing measures onchain, making those federal macroeconomic data points directly available to smart contracts and onchain markets. That same government-level data will be accessible to Sei builders via Chainlink’s feeds.

Bringing official macro data onchain is more than symbolic: it lets protocols automatically ingest verifiable, timestamped economic indicators for use in risk models, automated trading strategies, inflation-linked products, prediction markets and other institutional workflows, all without relying on a single centralized publisher. Chainlink’s Data Streams are designed for high-frequency markets and include features that map directly to financial market needs on a high-performance chain like Sei:

  • Sub-second price latency: on-demand price updates that aim for sub-second delivery without sacrificing decentralization.
  • High data accuracy & fidelity: data mapped to benchmark exchanges and expanded report fields (useful for RWA and equities data).
  • Liquidity-weighted bid/ask spreads: richer data than a single midpoint, improving risk parameters and reflecting market liquidity more accurately.
  • Proven uptime and security: built on Chainlink’s distributed oracle architecture that already underpins large swaths of DeFi volume.

Those features pair naturally with Sei’s technical strengths: EVM compatibility, parallelized execution, very high throughput and sub-second finality, characteristics aimed at high-frequency trading and real-time DeFi applications. Together, the stacks position Sei as a place to run low-latency financial primitives with institutional data guarantees.

With Data Streams live, developers building on Sei can more easily launch products that require continuous, verifiable market context: low-latency perpetual futures, tokenized stock products, derivatives, lending platforms with dynamic oracle pricing and risk-managed automated market makers. Access to official BEA statistics also opens paths for macro-driven strategies and new RWA (real-world assets) integrations.

Chainlink’s open documentation and the live SEI/USD Data Stream suggest chains of immediate utility, exchanges and protocols on Sei can subscribe to premium feeds and begin testing market-sensitive products that depend on sub-second price updates.

The Bigger Picture

Industry observers say this is another signal that traditional finance and public blockchains are converging on a pragmatic, infrastructure-first path: professional data (from exchanges and government agencies) → battle-tested oracle networks → performant L1s that can settle and index trades fast.

The result may be new windows for capital markets innovation onchain. Chainlink has already been tapped by numerous large financial firms and DeFi protocols for similar infrastructure in other ecosystems, which underlines why Sei picked Chainlink as its preferred oracle partner.

Chainlink Data Streams going live on Sei is a concrete, technical integration with clear product implications: lower latency price rails, richer onchain data and the arrival of government-issued macro indicators onchain. For teams building tokenized markets, trading engines and institutional DeFi on Sei, the partnership promises both the speed and the data guarantees they need to scale.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2.9927+1.45%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Partager
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$113,937.76+2.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+6.99%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Partager
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-0.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+1.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.12%
Partager
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange