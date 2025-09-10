Chainlink CCIP Launches on Aptos, Bringing Cross-Chain Liquidity and Aave’s GHO to Move-Based Chain

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 02:30
Movement
MOVE$0,1239+%1,55
CROSS
CROSS$0,21111-%8,16
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0228+%19,62
AaveToken
AAVE$297,82-%1,24
Nowchain
NOW$0,00646-%2,26
chainlink3 24

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now live on the Aptos mainnet, opening the door for instant cross-chain transfers, deeper DeFi liquidity and an acceleration of institutional use cases on the Move-based Layer-1. The rollout, the first CCIP deployment on a Move blockchain, makes it possible for projects and token issuers to expand natively into Aptos with a single, secure integration.

The announcement, made jointly by Chainlink and the Aptos Foundation, brings immediate, practical functionality to the network. Aave’s GHO will be available on Aptos as a Cross-Chain Token (CCT), and Bedrock’s uniBTC and brBTC are already live and bridgeable to Aptos via CCIP-powered flows using the Interport app. Users can move those assets into Aptos today and deploy them in local liquidity rails.

“We’re excited to see Chainlink CCIP launch on Aptos, further strengthening the institutional readiness of the Aptos ecosystem. As the most secure cross-chain interoperability solution, Chainlink CCIP, combined with Aptos’ highly secure smart contract language, significantly expands the potential of decentralized finance on high-performance networks. From powering secure cross-chain applications to enabling tokenized asset flows and institutional use cases, this integration provides the infrastructure needed for the next wave of innovation. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Chainlink and the broader Chainlink ecosystem,” said Ash Pampati, SVP, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation.

“The launch of CCIP on Aptos is a significant step forward in creating a unified cross-chain ecosystem where value and data move seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM chains. Aptos combines high-throughput and low-latency performance with a growing developer ecosystem, making it an ideal environment for building next-generation cross-chain apps. With CCIP now live on Aptos, developers can build applications that tap into global liquidity, support tokenized real-world assets, and gain access to Chainlink’s institutional ecosystem. This is how we realize the next stage of onchain financial markets,”  said Thodoris Karakostas, Director, Blockchain & Product Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

Why this Matters

CCIP is designed to be a secure, developer-friendly interoperability layer that already connects dozens of EVM and non-EVM chains. Its arrival on Aptos means the Move ecosystem is no longer isolated from cross-chain liquidity pools, tokenized real-world assets, and stablecoin rails that live elsewhere. For builders, that reduces integration friction: projects can become “cross-chain” in days rather than months and rely on Chainlink’s decentralized infrastructure that secures massive on-chain value.

For liquidity providers and institutional entrants, the upgrade creates practical opportunities: Aave can scale its GHO stablecoin onto a high-throughput network, BTC-linked products from Bedrock can become productive across ecosystems, and tokenized real-world asset issuers get an interoperability path into a low-latency chain built for scale. The Aptos Foundation also notes this builds on its earlier work with Chainlink Data Feeds and the Chainlink Scale program, further tightening the partnership between the two stacks.

Aptos is now connected through CCIP to networks including Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, OP Mainnet and Sonic, with more integrations planned. That network map immediately widens where capital can flow from and to Aptos, not only retail liquidity but also custodial, institutional rails that have adopted Chainlink standards. Developers will be able to call on CCIP for token transfers, message passing, and other cross-chain primitives without piecing together multiple bridge providers.

Bedrock’s uniBTC and brBTC deployments exemplify the short-term use case: Bitcoin-pegged assets can now be moved onto Aptos and used in yield strategies or lending markets, turning previously idle Bitcoin exposure into an active, cross-chain liquidity source. The Interport bridging interface, powered by CCIP security, is already handling such flows.

The Chainlink CCIP launch on Aptos is a concrete interoperability milestone: it plugs a high-throughput, Move-based chain into an increasingly unified cross-chain web, brings immediately usable assets like GHO and uniBTC/brBTC to Aptos users, and strengthens the narrative that institutional-grade on-chain finance can move across heterogeneous blockchains. For developers and institutional builders, it lowers a meaningful barrier; interoperable infrastructure is now an option on Aptos, not an afterthought.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

PANews June 22 news, according to CoinDesk, due to market concerns that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuz, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 on Sunday, hitting its lowest level since
MAY
MAY$0,04257+%1,67
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0811-%11,46
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,06704-%4,44
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:16
Partager
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
Gravity
G$0,01155-%0,51
Union
U$0,00932-%11,40
Solana
SOL$215,86+%0,44
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/10 02:30
Partager
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0,10111+%1,08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0811-%11,46
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysis: Bitcoin's fall below $100,000 may indicate risk aversion on Wall Street

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

BEST CRYPTO TO BUY NOW? Pepeto SET FOR VIRAL 25X GROWTH OVER HBAR, LTC & BONK