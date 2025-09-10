Chainlink CCIP Launches on Aptos, Bringing Cross-Chain Liquidity and Aave’s GHO to Move-Based Chain

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now live on the Aptos mainnet, opening the door for instant cross-chain transfers, deeper DeFi liquidity and an acceleration of institutional use cases on the Move-based Layer-1. The rollout, the first CCIP deployment on a Move blockchain, makes it possible for projects and token issuers to expand natively into Aptos with a single, secure integration.

The announcement, made jointly by Chainlink and the Aptos Foundation, brings immediate, practical functionality to the network. Aave’s GHO will be available on Aptos as a Cross-Chain Token (CCT), and Bedrock’s uniBTC and brBTC are already live and bridgeable to Aptos via CCIP-powered flows using the Interport app. Users can move those assets into Aptos today and deploy them in local liquidity rails.

“We’re excited to see Chainlink CCIP launch on Aptos, further strengthening the institutional readiness of the Aptos ecosystem. As the most secure cross-chain interoperability solution, Chainlink CCIP, combined with Aptos’ highly secure smart contract language, significantly expands the potential of decentralized finance on high-performance networks. From powering secure cross-chain applications to enabling tokenized asset flows and institutional use cases, this integration provides the infrastructure needed for the next wave of innovation. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Chainlink and the broader Chainlink ecosystem,” said Ash Pampati, SVP, Head of Ecosystem at Aptos Foundation.

“The launch of CCIP on Aptos is a significant step forward in creating a unified cross-chain ecosystem where value and data move seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM chains. Aptos combines high-throughput and low-latency performance with a growing developer ecosystem, making it an ideal environment for building next-generation cross-chain apps. With CCIP now live on Aptos, developers can build applications that tap into global liquidity, support tokenized real-world assets, and gain access to Chainlink’s institutional ecosystem. This is how we realize the next stage of onchain financial markets,” said Thodoris Karakostas, Director, Blockchain & Product Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

Why this Matters

CCIP is designed to be a secure, developer-friendly interoperability layer that already connects dozens of EVM and non-EVM chains. Its arrival on Aptos means the Move ecosystem is no longer isolated from cross-chain liquidity pools, tokenized real-world assets, and stablecoin rails that live elsewhere. For builders, that reduces integration friction: projects can become “cross-chain” in days rather than months and rely on Chainlink’s decentralized infrastructure that secures massive on-chain value.

For liquidity providers and institutional entrants, the upgrade creates practical opportunities: Aave can scale its GHO stablecoin onto a high-throughput network, BTC-linked products from Bedrock can become productive across ecosystems, and tokenized real-world asset issuers get an interoperability path into a low-latency chain built for scale. The Aptos Foundation also notes this builds on its earlier work with Chainlink Data Feeds and the Chainlink Scale program, further tightening the partnership between the two stacks.

Aptos is now connected through CCIP to networks including Arbitrum, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, OP Mainnet and Sonic, with more integrations planned. That network map immediately widens where capital can flow from and to Aptos, not only retail liquidity but also custodial, institutional rails that have adopted Chainlink standards. Developers will be able to call on CCIP for token transfers, message passing, and other cross-chain primitives without piecing together multiple bridge providers.

Bedrock’s uniBTC and brBTC deployments exemplify the short-term use case: Bitcoin-pegged assets can now be moved onto Aptos and used in yield strategies or lending markets, turning previously idle Bitcoin exposure into an active, cross-chain liquidity source. The Interport bridging interface, powered by CCIP security, is already handling such flows.

The Chainlink CCIP launch on Aptos is a concrete interoperability milestone: it plugs a high-throughput, Move-based chain into an increasingly unified cross-chain web, brings immediately usable assets like GHO and uniBTC/brBTC to Aptos users, and strengthens the narrative that institutional-grade on-chain finance can move across heterogeneous blockchains. For developers and institutional builders, it lowers a meaningful barrier; interoperable infrastructure is now an option on Aptos, not an afterthought.