Chainlink CEO Sees Tokenization as Sector’s Rising Future After Meeting SEC’s Atkins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:50
Union
U$0.01118+23.94%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004464-0.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06062+1.35%
Capverse
CAP$0.14824+30.56%
Triathon
GROW$0.024+12.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1377+1.06%

Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov met with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, who Nazarov said was keenly interested in how best to bring on-chain assets into compliance with securities laws.

The chief executive of Chainlink, a network specializing in authenticating real-world data for smart contracts, said he was impressed with how much the agency has shifted away from whether the U.S. should permit blockchain tokenization innovations into the financial system and instead is looking at how this can be conducted with maximum efficiency and market safety.

“While cryptocurrencies define the majority of our industry’s value today, I personally feel very strongly that the real-world asset trend and digital-asset tokenization in the institutional world will grow to be the majority of the market cap in our industry,” Nazarov told CoinDesk in an interview after his Friday meeting. He said Atkins “has very clear ideas and goals with getting the traditional financial system operating correctly on-chain.”

Nazarov, who also met with the White House’s new crypto liaison, Patrick Witt, on Friday, said he’s very hopeful “based on the urgency and speed” the SEC and the White House are demonstrating. He said he thinks blockchain infrastructure will manage to find a place within broker-dealer and transfer agent rules, allowing full-in tokenization “maybe by the middle of next year.”

The Chainlink co-founder said one central task is getting blockchains to fully meet the standards for a “legally binding transfer” of assets. “That’s a class of problems that’s now getting worked through with us,” he said, adding that Atkins understands it well and noted the chairman’s recent address in which he announced his “Project Crypto” initiative.

An SEC spokesman declined to comment on the meeting, though the agency has been building momentum with crypto-friendly statements, remarks and policy maneuvers. Just last week, the securities regulator issued a joint statement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to tell registered platforms that they’re OK to pursue spot trading of certain crypto assets, issued a near-term agenda that is crowded with crypto initiatives and got together with the CFTC on Friday to tell reporters that the two markets regulators will now be working in lockstep to pave the way for crypto.

Under Atkins’ predecessor, Gary Gensler, the agency had resisted embarking on tailored digital assets regulation. Atkins says the existing securities laws and agency powers offer ample authority to start work on friendly policies to clarify how the government approaches crypto.

Meanwhile, the Senate is working on a crypto market structure bill that would establish new laws for crypto and for its regulators. That effort saw some progress on Friday as a new, lengthier version of the Senate Banking Committee’s earlier bill began circulating.

Chainlink’s network was also among the digital assets venues chosen by the U.S. Department of Commerce last week when, for the first time, the federal government issued major economic data — the gross domestic product report — via blockchain. That’s set to be an ongoing trend for Commerce and other agencies, according to the officials behind the release.

“Our industry has a very unique kind of moment in time right now, that if it uses it well it can solidify its position in the U.S. and therefore the global economy,” Nazarov said.

Read More: SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/05/chainlink-ceo-sees-tokenization-as-sector-s-rising-future-after-meeting-sec-s-atkins

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14727-10.39%
MemeCore
M$1.87254+4.83%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09793+2.98%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4242+1.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01888+0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,279.54+0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)