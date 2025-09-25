The post Chainlink Chosen by Privacy-Focused Blockchain Canton to Push Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated finance, has struck a strategic partnership with Chainlink to broaden institutional adoption. The agreement, announced Wednesday, will see Canton integrate Chainlink’s suite of services, including Data Streams, Proof of Reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the costs of running oracle nodes that feed external data into blockchains. Chainlink Labs will take on the role of Super Validator in Canton’s Global Synchronizer, a system designed to keep transactions across the network in sync. That places Chainlink alongside a roster of more than 30 super validators and 500 validators already supporting Canton, which processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions and secures over $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets. For institutions, the deal could mean faster access to tokenized securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without sacrificing compliance or privacy. Imagine a bank issuing tokenized bonds on Canton and relying on Chainlink to confirm collateral values in real time—a scenario designed to cut costs while reducing counterparty risk. Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion across decentralized finance and has helped facilitate $25 trillion in transaction value. Its entry into Canton aligns with growing demand from financial firms exploring tokenized assets and cross-chain applications. “The collaboration brings together Canton’s focus on regulated finance with Chainlink’s infrastructure, paving the way for real-world institutional use cases,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said in the release. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/chainlink-chosen-by-privacy-focused-blockchain-canton-to-push-institutional-adoptionThe post Chainlink Chosen by Privacy-Focused Blockchain Canton to Push Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated finance, has struck a strategic partnership with Chainlink to broaden institutional adoption. The agreement, announced Wednesday, will see Canton integrate Chainlink’s suite of services, including Data Streams, Proof of Reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the costs of running oracle nodes that feed external data into blockchains. Chainlink Labs will take on the role of Super Validator in Canton’s Global Synchronizer, a system designed to keep transactions across the network in sync. That places Chainlink alongside a roster of more than 30 super validators and 500 validators already supporting Canton, which processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions and secures over $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets. For institutions, the deal could mean faster access to tokenized securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without sacrificing compliance or privacy. Imagine a bank issuing tokenized bonds on Canton and relying on Chainlink to confirm collateral values in real time—a scenario designed to cut costs while reducing counterparty risk. Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion across decentralized finance and has helped facilitate $25 trillion in transaction value. Its entry into Canton aligns with growing demand from financial firms exploring tokenized assets and cross-chain applications. “The collaboration brings together Canton’s focus on regulated finance with Chainlink’s infrastructure, paving the way for real-world institutional use cases,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said in the release. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/chainlink-chosen-by-privacy-focused-blockchain-canton-to-push-institutional-adoption

Chainlink Chosen by Privacy-Focused Blockchain Canton to Push Institutional Adoption

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 01:14
Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated finance, has struck a strategic partnership with Chainlink to broaden institutional adoption.

The agreement, announced Wednesday, will see Canton integrate Chainlink’s suite of services, including Data Streams, Proof of Reserve, and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps cover the costs of running oracle nodes that feed external data into blockchains.

Chainlink Labs will take on the role of Super Validator in Canton’s Global Synchronizer, a system designed to keep transactions across the network in sync. That places Chainlink alongside a roster of more than 30 super validators and 500 validators already supporting Canton, which processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions and secures over $6 trillion in tokenized real-world assets.

For institutions, the deal could mean faster access to tokenized securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without sacrificing compliance or privacy. Imagine a bank issuing tokenized bonds on Canton and relying on Chainlink to confirm collateral values in real time—a scenario designed to cut costs while reducing counterparty risk.

Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion across decentralized finance and has helped facilitate $25 trillion in transaction value. Its entry into Canton aligns with growing demand from financial firms exploring tokenized assets and cross-chain applications.

“The collaboration brings together Canton’s focus on regulated finance with Chainlink’s infrastructure, paving the way for real-world institutional use cases,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov said in the release.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/24/chainlink-chosen-by-privacy-focused-blockchain-canton-to-push-institutional-adoption

