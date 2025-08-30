Chainlink Consolidates Near Resistance, Is A Bigger Rally In Sight?

2025/08/30 08:04
Chainlink is showing signs of strength after a sharp parabolic move, now consolidating just below a key resistance level. The question is whether LINK can push past this barrier and ignite a bigger rally, or if a pullback comes first.

Parabolic Surge Stalls Below $76.60 Resistance

According to Alpha Crypto Signal, in a recent update shared on X, Chainlink has shown remarkable strength with a parabolic move before entering a consolidation phase just below the $26.60 horizontal resistance zone. This level has now become the focal point, as traders watch closely to see if momentum will carry LINK beyond it. 

Alpha Crypto Signal noted that the momentum behind LINK’s move was powerful, and a breakout above $26.60 should not come as a surprise in the coming sessions. Such a development could potentially trigger another leg higher.

Still, the analyst cautioned that broader market conditions point to the possibility of a correction. If LINK fails to sustain current levels, the altcoin is likely to dump below the marked boxed zone. However, Alpha Crypto Signal described it as a must-buy opportunity, presenting traders with an ideal entry point at discounted levels.

To prepare for such a scenario, Alpha Crypto Signal plans to place spot limit buy orders below the boxed zone, with the intention of patiently waiting for price action to align with the setup. This strategy reflects a balanced approach—ready to capitalize on both potential downside dips and upside breakouts.

On the flip side, if Chainlink manages to break out of the $26.60 resistance with significant trading volume, Alpha Crypto Signal emphasized that the plan would need to be adjusted accordingly. For now, the analyst recommends keeping LINK on the radar, as it sits at a pivotal point where the next big move could soon unfold.

Market Confidence Returns With Chainlink Buyers Stepping In

Trader Rai, in his latest analysis on the 15-minute timeframe, highlighted that Chainlink has shown strong resilience after bouncing from its support zone. This rebound signals renewed strength in the market, with buyers beginning to take control of short-term price action. 

The chart further suggests that buyers are targeting a retest of the $24.30 resistance level. This zone stands out as a critical barrier, and a successful test could determine whether LINK is ready to extend its upward trajectory. 

If the breakout above $24.30 holds with sufficient volume, LINK may confirm a continuation pattern toward higher levels. Such a move would mark a key shift in sentiment, giving bulls the upper hand and potentially paving the way for a stronger rally in the near term.

