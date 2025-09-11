Chainlink Data Streams Enhance Sei Network with Real-Time DeFi Solutions

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:47
Jessie A Ellis
Sep 10, 2025 12:10

Chainlink Data Streams are now operational on Sei Network, offering secure and reliable onchain data for institutional-grade tokenization and real-time market solutions.





In a significant development for the blockchain ecosystem, Chainlink Data Streams are now live on the Sei Network, marking a pivotal advancement in institutional-grade tokenization and real-time market solutions. This integration positions the Sei Network at the forefront of blockchain technology by leveraging Chainlink’s robust oracle infrastructure to deliver secure, reliable, and verifiable onchain data, according to Sei Blog.

Integration and Features

The Sei Development Foundation has selected Chainlink Data Streams as the preferred oracle solution for its network due to its capability to supply premium high-frequency market data through its proven infrastructure. This integration is timely, coinciding with an upsurge in institutional adoption of blockchain technologies. Chainlink’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce is a testament to this, bringing essential Bureau of Economic Analysis data onchain, including metrics such as Real GDP and the PCE Price Index.

The integration offers several key features, including sub-second execution speed and liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, which enhance transparency and decentralization. This positions the Sei Network as a leader in providing a seamless, high-performance user experience for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, gaming, and consumer apps.

Impact on Blockchain and Financial Markets

The collaboration between Chainlink and Sei Network is set to redefine financial infrastructure by incorporating federal macroeconomic data into onchain markets. This development is a clear indication of government validation of blockchain as a critical financial infrastructure. The combination of Chainlink’s institutional-grade oracle network with Sei’s sub-second settlement capabilities is expected to usher in a new era of trading opportunities and institutional use cases.

Sei Network, a high-performance layer-1 blockchain, boasts features such as Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, parallelized execution, and high throughput. These characteristics, combined with Chainlink’s security, create a robust foundation for sustained growth across various sectors, including DeFi lending, trading, and derivatives.

Advantages for Developers and Users

Developers and data consumers stand to benefit significantly from this integration. Chainlink Data Streams offer secure, low-latency data, ensuring accurate pricing and reduced risk. The infrastructure is designed to support multiple critical features, including high data accuracy and liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, which enable protocols to update their risk management parameters more accurately.

The partnership reflects a broader shift towards integrating traditional financial data with blockchain technology, potentially unlocking unprecedented trading opportunities and institutional use cases. Chainlink’s proven security and high-quality data have already facilitated over $25 trillion in onchain transaction volume, underscoring its reliability.

As the blockchain ecosystem evolves, the integration of Chainlink Data Streams on the Sei Network represents a significant step forward in enhancing DeFi solutions and advancing institutional-grade blockchain applications.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/chainlink-data-streams-enhance-sei-network-defi-solutions

