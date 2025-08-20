Chainlink Drops 4.3% as Nearly All Assets Decline

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4076.62, down 1.2% (-51.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

One of 20 assets is trading higher.

9am CoinDesk 20 Update for 2025-08-19: vertical

Leaders: ADA (+1.0%) and BCH (-0.3%).

Laggards: LINK (-4.3%) and APT (-3.2%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-drops-4-3-as-nearly-all-assets-decline

