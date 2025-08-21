Chainlink & Ethereum Whales Signal MAGACOIN FINANCE as the Best Altcoin to Buy Now for 2025

Crypto News

Chainlink whales and Ethereum whales are driving market attention, while MAGACOIN FINANCE rises as one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle.

Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025.

Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising name: MAGACOIN FINANCE. With fresh projections and bold community incentives, it is positioning itself as a contender for the best altcoin to buy now.

Whale moves raise eyebrows in 2025

Whales have returned to the spotlight in 2025 with massive purchases that signal confidence in crypto’s future.

One of the most striking examples came from Chainlink whales, where a major buyer scooped up 938,489 LINK tokens worth $21.23 million across five wallets.

Using 4,806 ETH, the whale locked in an average of $22.62 per LINK, showing conviction at scale.

X post by SharpLink

Meanwhile, Ethereum whales are setting records of their own. SharpLink Gaming recently executed its largest Ethereum buy of the year, spending $601.5 million to acquire 143,593 ETH at $4,648 each.

This pushed their treasury holdings to 740,760 ETH, worth more than $3 billion at the time.

These moves show whales are preparing for a longer-term cycle. For investors wondering about the best crypto to buy now, watching how whales position their capital provides strong clues.

With Ethereum and Chainlink at the center, both tokens remain among the top cryptos for 2025.

MAGACOIN FINANCE tipped for a Crypto Moonshot 2025

While the spotlight shines on whales, another project is gathering rapid attention: MAGACOIN FINANCE.

Analysts are linking whale activity with broader excitement in new coins, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is already being called the best altcoin to buy now before demand explodes.

What sets it apart is a bold projection — experts suggest MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver a 99x ROI heading into the 2025 bull run.

Early buyers are already locking in their positions with a 50% EXTRA allocation using code PATRIOT50X, an incentive that rewards fast movers.

This momentum has sparked conversations about whether MAGACOIN FINANCE could become the next crypto moonshot 2025.

With whales pumping liquidity into major coins like Ethereum and Chainlink, the spillover effect often benefits fresh projects. MAGACOIN FINANCE appears to be one of those breakout opportunities.

A whale-driven cycle with new stars

The takeaway from recent whale actions is clear: big buyers are setting the tone for 2025.

Chainlink whales and Ethereum whales are reinforcing confidence in established names, while their presence creates room for rising stars to shine.

For investors balancing security with growth potential, having exposure to established players like ETH and LINK makes sense.

But adding a project such as MAGACOIN FINANCE — a coin already labeled one of the best cryptos to buy now — offers the chance for higher returns.

With whale influence steering the cycle and MAGACOIN FINANCE positioned as one of the best altcoins to buy now, the mix of stability and growth could be the formula investors look for heading into 2025.

