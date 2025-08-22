Chainlink First Oracle to Achieve ISO 27001 & SOC 2 Certifications

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 00:19
B
B$0.54069-6.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.06576+3.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23286-2.65%
GMX
GMX$15.12-0.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001717-2.55%

Key Notes

  • Chainlink achieves ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications, the first oracle network to do so.
  • Institutional adoption grows, with CCIP integrated by Swift, UBS, ANZ Bank, and SBI Digital Markets.
  • ADA fell 10.4% in a week, while LINK surged 12%, closing in on ADA’s 10th rank.

Chainlink

LINK
$25.26



24h volatility:
3.8%


Market cap:
$17.14 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.55 B

has achieved a major milestone, becoming the first oracle and interoperability platform to receive ISO 27001 certification and a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation.

These certifications, verified by Deloitte & Touche LLP, cover Chainlink’s Price Feeds, SmartData (Proof of Reserve, Net Asset Value), and its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).


Chainlink’s Growing Institutional Stronghold

Chainlink currently manages over $90 billion in on-chain value, powering protocols like Aave, GMX, Pendle, Compound, and Ether.fi, according to a blog post.

Meanwhile, its CCIP standard has been adopted by traditional giants such as Swift, UBS, ANZ Bank, and SBI Digital Markets, bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance.

Unlike other blockchain networks that focus narrowly on smart contracts or layer-1 ecosystems, Chainlink seeks to become an all-in-one oracle platform, addressing data, interoperability, compliance, privacy, compute, and legacy integration.

ADA vs. LINK: Race for the Top 10

While Cardano

ADA
$0.86



24h volatility:
1.6%


Market cap:
$31.43 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.61 B

currently sits at rank 10 with a market cap of $30.89 billion and trades at $0.8657 (+1% in 24h), it has been under pressure, dropping 10.4% over the past week.

On the other hand, LINK trades at $26.11 (+4% in 24h, +12% in 7d), holding a market cap of $17.7B and ranked 11, just below ADA.

If LINK maintains this momentum, the flipping of ADA could soon be on the horizon, making it a top crypto to buy in 2025.

LINK Price Analysis: $28 Resistance in Sight

The daily LINK/USDT chart shows LINK trading within a strong ascending channel, currently consolidating around $26 after a sharp rally.

The immediate resistance lies near $28–29, a historically strong supply zone marked on the chart. A breakout above this level could propel LINK toward the $32–35 range.

LINK’s price action 1D Chart with momentum indicators. | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the support sits at $21.5–22, coinciding with the mid-Bollinger Band and a prior breakout zone. Losing this level may send LINK back to the $18–19 range, where it last consolidated.

The RSI at 65.9 suggests LINK is nearing overbought territory but still has room for upside. Positive readings on the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and Accumulation/Distribution indicators highlight strong buying pressure.

In short, LINK is positioned for a potential breakout if bulls can sustain momentum above $28, possibly setting up a challenge to ADA’s top-10 dominance in the coming weeks.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Chainlink (LINK) News, Cryptocurrency News, News

Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/chainlink-first-oracle-achieves-iso-27001-soc-2-certifications/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003509-3.09%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,582.69-0.89%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003509-3.09%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.0385-10.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347-4.05%
TONCOIN
TON$3.328+1.89%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.80%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation