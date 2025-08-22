Chainlink hits milestone with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance

Chainlink has secured two key security certifications with the oracle network achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 attestation.

The milestones mean Chainlink’s security standard complies with international standards.

The Chainlink (LINK) team announced the milestone via a blog post on Aug. 21, noting the development makes it the first data and interoperability oracle platform to become ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certified.

Assessment was based on the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and carried out by the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP.

What does this mean?

The certifications underscore Chainlink’s position as a leading provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure, with the platform’s traction in real-world use cases critical across the industry.

Both SOC 2 compliance and ISO 27001 mean Chainlink’s protocol, from a due diligence and security measures point of view, complies with international standards. The certifications indicate that Chainlink’s security and operational controls both protect the platform and its clients or users.

According to details Chainlink shared, the assessments that helped it achieve compliance focused on the platform’s core products and solutions: Chainlink Data Feeds and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol.

Chainlink market growth

Chainlink, whose solutions have helped power 68% of the market’s total value secured and which supports hundreds of protocols, has recently made strides as a top blockchain platform beyond interoperability.

The protocol recently surpassed $93 billion in TVS and introduced state pricing for decentralized exchange-traded assets, Data Streams for equities and exchange-traded funds and LINK reserve.

Top crypto platforms and DeFi protocols that tap into Chainlink include Aave, GMX, Compound, Ether.fi, and Pendle. Global financial institutions, banks, and asset managers have also integrated Chainlink’s interoperability standard, which is powered by CCIP. They include Swift, UBS, ANZ Bank, and SBI Digital.