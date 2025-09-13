Chainlink hits new all-time high of $100b in Total Value Secured

Chainlink has hit a new all-time high in the key metric of total value secured, with the oracle network surpassing $100 billion across decentralized finance.

LINK price traded to highs of $24.7 as the TVS rose amid gains for cryptocurrencies.

As cryptocurrencies bounced on Sept. 12, with altcoins rising amid a surge above $115,000 for Bitcoin, Chainlink posted on X that the network’s total value secured had topped $100 billion.

The new all-time high in TVS for Chainlink comes as the oracle platform extends growth following its break above 2021 highs in value secured using the platform’s oracle solutions. Because TVS highlights the total value of assets Chainlink helps protect via its decentralized infrastructure, the surge to a new all-time high signals increased adoption and confidence in the platform across DeFi and traditional finance.

In 2025, Chainlink (LINK)’s TVS has jumped more than 100%, spiking from around $38 billion to the previous all-time high of $93 billion in mid-August. With the number of DeFi protocols and enterprise users growing, the value of assets the platform secures has now surpassed $100 billion.

Over 70% of Chainlink TVS on Aave v3

Chainlink’s partnership with Intercontinental Exchange and the integration of foreign exchange and precious metals rates into Data Streams are among the major moves in recent months. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s move to tap Chainlink to bring economic data on-chain also recently marked another high for the oracle platform.

Per data from DeFiLlama, lending protocol Aave accounts for the largest share of TVS at more than $70.9 billion and a market dominance level of 70.75%. That value is spread across 17 chains, with the top networks on Aave v3 being Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base. Other lending protocols with notable Chainlink TVS are Maple, Compound v3, SparkLend, and Kamino, a Solana-based protocol.

As TVS rose, LINK has traded largely higher. On Sept. 12, the altcoin’s value hovered around $24.70, up nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and 11% in the past week.