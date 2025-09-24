The post Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink brings oracles and CCIP to Canton’s institutional blockchain. Canton processes $280B daily repos and secures $6T in tokenised assets. BNP Paribas, HSBC, and P2P.org recently joined the Canton Foundation. Chainlink has joined the Canton Network as a super validator, deepening the blockchain’s institutional focus and bringing a suite of oracle services to its privacy-driven architecture. The move aligns Canton’s ambitions for large-scale tokenisation and regulated financial activity with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure in securing real-world data and cross-chain communication. The Chainlink integration into the Canton Network As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will operate as a super validator on Canton. In this role, it will run a combined node that functions as both a domain validator and a synchronizer, giving it a hand in ordering and finalising cross-domain transactions. This integration places Chainlink at the core of Canton’s consensus process, ensuring transaction finality while also bolstering the network’s interoperability across different domains. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps manage the costs of running oracles on-chain. The collaboration also extends Chainlink’s data services to the Canton Network, including its real-time data streams, proof of reserve, and NAVLink, along with the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). These tools are designed to allow institutions in Canton to connect securely with external data sources, tokenised assets, and even other blockchains. The arrangement underscores Canton’s strategy of creating a controlled but flexible environment where traditional financial institutions can operate with confidence. Canton Network’s ability to handle sensitive financial data Since launching in May 2023, the Canton Network has positioned itself as a blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. The Canton Network describes itself as a privacy-focused blockchain that allows institutions to issue and transact tokenised securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without compromising compliance standards. Backed by major global players such as… The post Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink brings oracles and CCIP to Canton’s institutional blockchain. Canton processes $280B daily repos and secures $6T in tokenised assets. BNP Paribas, HSBC, and P2P.org recently joined the Canton Foundation. Chainlink has joined the Canton Network as a super validator, deepening the blockchain’s institutional focus and bringing a suite of oracle services to its privacy-driven architecture. The move aligns Canton’s ambitions for large-scale tokenisation and regulated financial activity with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure in securing real-world data and cross-chain communication. The Chainlink integration into the Canton Network As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will operate as a super validator on Canton. In this role, it will run a combined node that functions as both a domain validator and a synchronizer, giving it a hand in ordering and finalising cross-domain transactions. This integration places Chainlink at the core of Canton’s consensus process, ensuring transaction finality while also bolstering the network’s interoperability across different domains. Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps manage the costs of running oracles on-chain. The collaboration also extends Chainlink’s data services to the Canton Network, including its real-time data streams, proof of reserve, and NAVLink, along with the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). These tools are designed to allow institutions in Canton to connect securely with external data sources, tokenised assets, and even other blockchains. The arrangement underscores Canton’s strategy of creating a controlled but flexible environment where traditional financial institutions can operate with confidence. Canton Network’s ability to handle sensitive financial data Since launching in May 2023, the Canton Network has positioned itself as a blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. The Canton Network describes itself as a privacy-focused blockchain that allows institutions to issue and transact tokenised securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without compromising compliance standards. Backed by major global players such as…

Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:33
RealLink
REAL$0.06378+5.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.118-0.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24086-3.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+5.71%
NODE
NODE$0.06606+5.25%
  • Chainlink brings oracles and CCIP to Canton’s institutional blockchain.
  • Canton processes $280B daily repos and secures $6T in tokenised assets.
  • BNP Paribas, HSBC, and P2P.org recently joined the Canton Foundation.

Chainlink has joined the Canton Network as a super validator, deepening the blockchain’s institutional focus and bringing a suite of oracle services to its privacy-driven architecture.

The move aligns Canton’s ambitions for large-scale tokenisation and regulated financial activity with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure in securing real-world data and cross-chain communication.

The Chainlink integration into the Canton Network

As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will operate as a super validator on Canton.

In this role, it will run a combined node that functions as both a domain validator and a synchronizer, giving it a hand in ordering and finalising cross-domain transactions.

This integration places Chainlink at the core of Canton’s consensus process, ensuring transaction finality while also bolstering the network’s interoperability across different domains.

Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps manage the costs of running oracles on-chain.

The collaboration also extends Chainlink’s data services to the Canton Network, including its real-time data streams, proof of reserve, and NAVLink, along with the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP).

These tools are designed to allow institutions in Canton to connect securely with external data sources, tokenised assets, and even other blockchains.

The arrangement underscores Canton’s strategy of creating a controlled but flexible environment where traditional financial institutions can operate with confidence.

Canton Network’s ability to handle sensitive financial data

Since launching in May 2023, the Canton Network has positioned itself as a blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance.

The Canton Network describes itself as a privacy-focused blockchain that allows institutions to issue and transact tokenised securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without compromising compliance standards.

Backed by major global players such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Cboe Global Markets, Digital Asset, and Paxos, the network emphasises privacy and regulatory compliance while supporting large-scale financial applications.

Its governing body, which recently rebranded from the Global Synchronizer Foundation to the Canton Foundation, counts Chainlink among its leading validators.

The network now oversees more than $6 trillion in tokenised real-world assets, processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions, and is secured by 500 validators, including over 30 super validators.

BNP Paribas and HSBC recently joined the foundation, while P2P.org has come aboard as a validator.

By weaving in Chainlink’s infrastructure, Canton is reinforcing its ability to handle sensitive financial data while still connecting to broader blockchain ecosystems.

Analysts view this as a powerful combination since Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion in decentralised finance (DeFi) and has facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value, and now it is being tasked with underpinning Canton’s institutional-grade environment.

Notably, the integration arrives at a time when global banks and financial firms are accelerating blockchain initiatives, from stablecoin pilots to tokenised fund experiments, underscoring the demand for secure, compliant systems.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/chainlink-integrated-into-canton-network-as-a-super-validator/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO