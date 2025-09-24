Chainlink integrated into Canton Network as a super validator

Chainlink brings oracles and CCIP to Canton’s institutional blockchain.

Canton processes $280B daily repos and secures $6T in tokenised assets.

BNP Paribas, HSBC, and P2P.org recently joined the Canton Foundation.

Chainlink has joined the Canton Network as a super validator, deepening the blockchain’s institutional focus and bringing a suite of oracle services to its privacy-driven architecture.

The move aligns Canton’s ambitions for large-scale tokenisation and regulated financial activity with Chainlink’s proven infrastructure in securing real-world data and cross-chain communication.

The Chainlink integration into the Canton Network

As part of the agreement, Chainlink Labs will operate as a super validator on Canton.

In this role, it will run a combined node that functions as both a domain validator and a synchronizer, giving it a hand in ordering and finalising cross-domain transactions.

This integration places Chainlink at the core of Canton’s consensus process, ensuring transaction finality while also bolstering the network’s interoperability across different domains.

Canton has also joined the Chainlink Scale program, which helps manage the costs of running oracles on-chain.

The collaboration also extends Chainlink’s data services to the Canton Network, including its real-time data streams, proof of reserve, and NAVLink, along with the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP).

These tools are designed to allow institutions in Canton to connect securely with external data sources, tokenised assets, and even other blockchains.

The arrangement underscores Canton’s strategy of creating a controlled but flexible environment where traditional financial institutions can operate with confidence.

Canton Network’s ability to handle sensitive financial data

Since launching in May 2023, the Canton Network has positioned itself as a blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance.

The Canton Network describes itself as a privacy-focused blockchain that allows institutions to issue and transact tokenised securities, stablecoins, and digital identity tools without compromising compliance standards.

Backed by major global players such as Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Cboe Global Markets, Digital Asset, and Paxos, the network emphasises privacy and regulatory compliance while supporting large-scale financial applications.

Its governing body, which recently rebranded from the Global Synchronizer Foundation to the Canton Foundation, counts Chainlink among its leading validators.

The network now oversees more than $6 trillion in tokenised real-world assets, processes $280 billion in daily repo transactions, and is secured by 500 validators, including over 30 super validators.

BNP Paribas and HSBC recently joined the foundation, while P2P.org has come aboard as a validator.

By weaving in Chainlink’s infrastructure, Canton is reinforcing its ability to handle sensitive financial data while still connecting to broader blockchain ecosystems.

Analysts view this as a powerful combination since Chainlink already secures more than $100 billion in decentralised finance (DeFi) and has facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value, and now it is being tasked with underpinning Canton’s institutional-grade environment.

Notably, the integration arrives at a time when global banks and financial firms are accelerating blockchain initiatives, from stablecoin pilots to tokenised fund experiments, underscoring the demand for secure, compliant systems.