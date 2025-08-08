Chainlink introduces onchain LINK Reserve with enterprise revenue

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/08 02:35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-5.23%
Chainlink
LINK$23.89-9.37%

Chainlink is converting a portion of its fiat enterprise revenue into its strategic LINK reserve.

Summary
  • Chainlink converts its enterprise revenue to strategic reserve
  • Revenues come from both on-chain and off-chain revenue
  • The move will boost demand for the LINK token

Chainlink (LINK) is jumping into treasury accumulation. On Thursday, August 7, the project introduced Chainlink Reserve to accumulate LINK tokens. Specifically, Chainlink will use both its on-chain revenue and enterprise off-chain revenue to accumulate its reserves.

Specifically, Chainlink will allocate fiat revenue collected from enterprises, including data service and maintenance fees, toward its reserve. On-chain revenue, such as usage fees and revenue sharing, will also contribute to the reserve.

Diagram of Chainlink's Reserve explaining where the assets come from

These funds are processed through Chainlink’s Payment Abstraction system, which converts them into LINK tokens. The converted tokens are then deposited into the Chainlink Reserve, a smart contract deployed on Ethereum.

According to Chainlink, the reserve has already accumulated more than $1.2 million worth of LINK tokens since the early stages of its launch. Because the reserves are on-chain, they are visible on Etherscan.

What Chainlink Reserve means for LINK

Unlike most firms with strategic treasury reserves, Chainlink is not publicly traded. For this reason, its accumulation of strategic reserves does not serve the same purpose as those of Strategy and Metaplanet.

These firms hold reserves as a way to give investors exposure to the reserve assets through their shares. On the other hand, Chainlink’s move is geared toward boosting the price of the LINK token.

By converting revenue into LINK, Chainlink effectively ties its business performance to token demand. As revenue grows, so does the pressure to acquire more LINK tokens, creating additional demand and reducing circulating supply. This mechanism is expected to support upward price pressure on LINK over time.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Partager
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Partager
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion