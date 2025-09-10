Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/10 00:58
Chainlink
Nowchain
WHY
Chainlink continues to establish itself as a backbone of decentralized finance, but many traders now argue that Remittix has the clearest path to deliver life-changing gains. With over $24.6 million raised and strong momentum building, Remittix is gaining traction as the best crypto project 2025 investors are watching.

Chainlink’s Key Partnerships Signal Growing Adoption

Source: TradingView

Chainlink has announced a set of major partnerships, which underscores its increasing presence in practical blockchain integration. Chainlink can be proven as a reliable oracle provider by its collaboration with Mastercard to scale cross-chain interoperability and its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce on the GDP data tokenization. These updates not only boost confidence in its technology but also drive conversations about the best cryptocurrency to buy now, with LINK still a solid contender.

The September momentum for Chainlink is also reflected in market metrics. With LINK trading above $23 and a potential ETF filing from Grayscale now in play, analysts believe the asset could push higher. Long-term forecasts suggest that Chainlink’s infrastructure role in DeFi projects and real-world asset tokenization could make it the next big altcoin in 2025. Still, despite these advances, investors are increasingly looking at smaller tokens like Remittix for outsized returns.

Why Remittix Is Framed As The 20x Opportunity

While Chainlink cements its place in the DeFi ecosystem, its holders are also backing Remittix. Remittix is riding the PayFi narrative that focuses on real-world utility. It is designed for instant crypto-to-bank payments, a niche that could attract millions of users. Beyond speculation, Remittix has built community trust and continues to trend as one of the top crypto under $1 that could scale rapidly. Here’s why analysts are paying attention:

  • PayFi rails are designed for freelancers and businesses across borders
  • Social media buzz ranking Remittix among the most discussed new altcoins
  • Strategic focus on both retail and enterprise adoption in 2025
  • Near-zero fees on cross-border settlements compared to banks
  • Wallet launch scheduled with a built-in fiat gateway for instant onboarding

Why Chainlink And Remittix Define 2025’s Investment Conversation

Chainlink proves that DeFi infrastructure tokens remain essential, but the buzz around PayFi altcoins shows where growth-hungry investors are placing bets. Remittix, in particular, is being called the best altcoin to watch for those who want high-growth crypto with real-world use cases. With XRP and Stellar focusing on payments too, the crypto community is starting to recognize that the shift toward utility-driven tokens is already underway, and Remittix could be the breakout story.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Chainlink Latest Updates For September; Why LINK Holders Are Backing PayFi Altcoins Such As Remittix In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
