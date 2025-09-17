Chainlink launches Data Streams as official oracle infrastructure on Taiko

Key Takeaways

Chainlink Data Streams is now live on Taiko and serves as the network’s official oracle infrastructure.

Taiko Alethia operates as a based rollup leveraging Ethereum Layer 1 validators for sequencing and censorship-resistance.

Chainlink Data Streams went live today on Taiko as its official oracle infrastructure to support the platform’s decentralized finance ecosystem.

Taiko Alethia operates as a based rollup where Ethereum Layer 1 validators handle sequencing to maintain decentralization and censorship-resistance. The integration positions Chainlink’s oracle services to provide data feeds for DeFi applications built on the Taiko network.

The deployment expands Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure across blockchain networks, offering real-time market data and price feeds that DeFi protocols require for trading, lending and other financial services.