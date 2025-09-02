Chainlink Must Reclaim $28 Support

Key Insights:

  • Chainlink must reclaim $28 support or face a potential drop to $16 range.
  • Chainlink leads DeFi with 311 tracked development events, outpacing competitors.
  • Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol handles over $130M in transfers.
Chainlink Must Reclaim $28 Support as It Leads DeFi with 311 Development Events

Chainlink (LINK) is facing a crucial moment in its price movement. The digital asset needs to reclaim the $28 support level to avoid further declines. As the asset faces some downward pressure, it continues to lead in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, solidifying its position as a key player.

Chainlink’s Technical Support Levels and Market Outlook

The price of Chainlink has recently been under pressure, with traders eyeing the $28 support level. According to Ali_charts, Chainlink must reclaim the $28 level for further upside price movements. 

If LINK fails to reclaim this level, it may face a significant drop, potentially moving towards the $16 range. Traders and analysts are paying attention to how LINK reacts in the near term, with many hoping it can hold the support and build upward momentum.

Support Level | Source: X

As of press time, Chainlink’s price is $23.19, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1B. Chainlink is down 0.99% in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink Leads DeFi Development with 311 Tracked Events

However, Chainlink is maintaining a dominant position in the decentralized finance sector. The project shows an impressive lead in development activity, with Chainlink recording over 311 tracked development events.

This puts it far ahead of other projects in the space, demonstrating the active and ongoing work in enhancing its ecosystem. In comparison, other DeFi projects like DeepBook have logged significantly fewer development events. 

DeepBook has only recorded 188.5 development events. This reinforces Chainlink’s role as a significant force in the DeFi space as it continues to drive technological advancements and ecosystem growth.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP)

Meanwhile, Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has also been making waves. Based on Zach Rynes report, the protocol handled over $130 million in cross-chain transfers recently. He noted that the majority of these transfers, over $106 million, came from WLFI transfers. 

The CCIP is crucial for Chainlink’s ability to facilitate seamless interoperability between different blockchain networks. This feature is gaining traction as blockchain adoption continues to rise, with large-volume cross-chain transactions becoming increasingly crucial for decentralized ecosystems.

The development events, combined with its growing role in cross-chain interoperability, suggest that Chainlink is positioning itself for long-term success. The asset’s future will depend on how it manages to reclaim key support levels and how its ecosystem developments continue to unfold.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-must-reclaim-28-support/

