Chainlink Partners with Polymarket to Accelerate $100B Network of Oracle Ecosystem

Chainlink implements its oracle technology in a decentralized mode in the prediction markets of Polymarket on Polygon to enhance accuracy and resolution time.

The collaboration decreases the use of social voting thus reducing the chances of wrong market results.

The Oracle network of Chainlink is currently protecting close to $100 billion DeFi assets, underscoring the importance of Chainlink to blockchain finance.

Chainlink, the primary decentralized oracle platform on September 12th, declared a significant partnership with Polymarket, the largest prediction market in the world. It is the first live integration on the mainnet of Polygon, and it improves the speed with which Polymarket can solve markets and find the correct answer, particularly in the pricing of assets.

Chainlink and Polymarket Partner to Take Prediction Markets to the Next Level

The Chainlink reliable data infrastructure is now available as a benefit to the users of Polymarket and allows trading hundreds of different crypto trading pairs using real-time price feeds. The aim of this partnership is a better resolution of the market through the application of tamper-proof, cryptographically secure data rather than the conventional social voting process that results in errors.

How Chainlink Enhances Polymarket

The decentralized oracle network of Chainlink connects blockchains to the physical world, which allows Polymarket to automatically and safely settle markets. The integration is a B2B merger of two core technologies Chainlink Data Streams, which offers low latency, timestamped and verifiable price updates, and Chainlink Automation, which enables instant on-chain settlements once specified conditions are fulfilled.

Such a configuration enables an almost instantaneous solution of prediction markets like Bitcoin price predictions, which enhances the credibility and scalability of the platform. Traders can now have quicker and more dependable market results, and this increases Polymarket.

Decentralized Oracles’ Critical Role for DeFi and Prediction Markets

Chainlink and any other oracle is fundamental to DeFi because blockchains are unable to pull external information without any assistance. Smart contracts do not work well unless they are fed with the right inputs such as asset prices or event outcomes. Protocols are at risky settlements, vulnerable and lose money without safe oracles.

Chainlink was designed with the independent enterprise-level operators of nodes, constituting a decentralized network, eliminating the single points of failure. This will provide 24/7 data integrity and availability that will defend platforms such as Polymarket against manipulation and technical breakages, enriching confidence in the decentralized markets.

US Market Ambitions and Growth of Polymarket

Since 2020, Polymarket is a fast-growing provider of real-time event forecasts. Recently, it has bought QCEX, a licensed CFTC exchange and clearinghouse, at a cost of 112 million dollars indicating that it will soon return to the regulated U.S. market. This step may attract new users and money.

Also, Polymarket collaborates with X (formally twitter) to merge social and financial information that gives users market advice based on data. The prediction markets of Polymarket are based on the Chainlink oracle technology that enhances the stability and reliability of the market.

Chainlink’s $100 Billion TVS – DeFi Maturation

Chainlink has also shown a spectacular achievement of $100 billion in Total Value Secured (TVS) in DeFi protocols. TVS is an indicator of the amount of assets secured by Chainlink oracle infrastructure, which is the degree of confidence used by consumers of this information.

Chainlink TVS has increased almost threefold in a little over a year due to the extensive use in lending platforms, derivatives, and, most recently, prediction markets. The Chainlink scalability and reliability is demonstrated by the leading position of Aave with more than $70 billion secured through 17 blockchains.

LINK Token Price Respond to Increasing Adoption

Chainlink, whose native token is LINK, reacted well to the news of the Polymarket integration, up 5% to $24.70 on the day. This price trend indicates confidence of investors towards the Chainlink growing ecosystem, and its value in the long term.

The LINK market cap is currently over $16 billion and it trades more than $1 billion per day, which is an indication of great market interest. Although the crypto markets are unstable, the fundamentals behind Chainlink and the widespread use of the platform put LINK in the best chance to succeed in the future.

