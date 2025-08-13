Chainlink price hits 6-month high as TVS surpasses $93b

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/13 01:29
Chainlink price has increased more than 8% in the past 24 hours to hit intraday highs of $24.07 as the blockchain protocol reaches a new milestone with its total value secured surpassing $93 billion.

Summary
  • Chainlink price hit highs of $24.07, rising by more than 8% to reach a six-month high.
  • Gains come as the Chainlink total value secured jumped 90% in 2025 to over $93 billion.
  • The launch of the Chainlink Data Streams and Reserve have helped buoy bulls.

The Chainlink (LINK) cryptocurrency rose to the top of the rankings of 100 largest coins by market in the past 24 hours as its token jumped more than 8% to hit highs of $24.07 across major crypto exchanges. LINK traded to above the $24 mark for the first time since February 1, 2025, with this run to a multi-month peak coming amid a surge in the total value secured. 

In details shared on X, Chainlink noted that the oracle network’s TVS has surpassed the $93 billion mark. 

TVS, which represents the total value of all assets secured by the blockchain, is spread across hundreds of decentralized finance protocols in the case of Chainlink. Usually, the aggregate total value secured cuts across canonical bridges, externally bridged assets and native tokens. 

Per Token Relations, the total value secured for Chainlink has jumped 90% year-to-date. Over $93.5 billion worth of assets is either deposited or borrowed from Chainlink secured smart contract applications.

Chainlink network growth

Gains for LINK price comes amid key network developments for the top oracle platform. 

As well as Chainlink Data Streams, the platform has recently unveiled Chainlink Reserve, a new upgrade focused on creating a strategic onchain reserve for LINK. 

The Reserve eyes Chainlink’s long-term growth and sustainability, with efforts put into an aggressive accumulation of LINK tokens.  According to a recent announcement, the initiative will tap into offchain revenue accrued from leading enterprises adopting the Chainlink standard. 

The reserve will also buy LINK using revenue from onchain services, with over $1 million already accumulated as of Chainlink’s update on August 7, 2025. 

One of the biggest developments thi week is the reveal that Chainlink and Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, have partnered to enable real-time, onchain pricing data for foreign exchange and precious metals.

LINK price hit highs near $30 in December and an all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.

