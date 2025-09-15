Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets New Trends In September

The Chainlink price prediction has become one of the hottest debates in the crypto market after LINK surged past $25. Many experts argue the price has risen too quickly, warning of short-term volatility. Yet while LINK’s breakout excites traders, smart investors are also turning to Remittix, a PayFi project setting new trends this September with exchange listings, a wallet beta launch and strong referral rewards.

Chainlink Price Prediction Gains Steam

The Chainlink price prediction is supported by LINK’s recent breakout above its long downtrend. After weeks of consolidation, LINK powered past resistance near $22 and reached highs of $27 before pulling back. Analysts now see $30 as the next big test, with longer-term ambitions pointing to $50 if momentum keeps building.

Technically, LINK shows firm support at $19.53. Should the bulls maintain this level, the token may aim higher once again. However, short-term indicators like the Chaikin Money Flow at -0.14 show profit-taking, while volatility remains elevated. This mix makes LINK’s path upward uncertain, even as its role in decentralized oracles keeps long-term confidence intact.

Remittix Leads New Trends In September

While traders focus on the Chainlink price prediction, Remittix is setting its own path. The PayFi project is building around real-world crypto payments and is now trending among analysts as a possible 2025 breakout. Unlike LINK, which relies heavily on technical swings, Remittix has concrete adoption goals and a strong roadmap. Remittix has already raised over $25,5 million, sold more than 661 million tokens and trades at $0.1080. It also offers a 15% USDT referral program, claimable daily, which is driving fresh interest.

Here are some reasons why investors say Remittix could set the pace for altcoins this year:

Remittix supports sending crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries.

It has mass market appeal, serving both everyday users and global businesses.

Its product stack is already audited by CertiK, boosting security and trust.

Global payout rails are integrated and still expanding for faster adoption.

This could be the biggest PayFi launch of 2025, with whales starting to position early.

These unique factors make Remittix more than just hype. With utility at its core, many analysts believe RTX could outperform more established names in 2025.

Which Will Deliver Bigger Returns?

The Chainlink price prediction highlights both the excitement and the risks of LINK’s fast rise. Short-term pullbacks may slow momentum, even if $30 remains a reachable target.

Meanwhile, Remittix is drawing attention for its strong fundamentals, exchange listings and referral rewards. For those searching for real growth potential, Remittix may be the project to watch as it sets fresh trends in September.

