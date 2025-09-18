Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK ‘Rose Too Fast’ Claim Experts As Layer Brett Surges Up The Crypto Rankings

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 21:30
Chainlink price predictions have become a hot topic after LINK’s rapid rally, with analysts cautioning the token may have risen too fast and could be due for a short-term pullback. While traders weigh the risks of a cooldown, momentum is building elsewhere. 

Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $3.7 million, attracting thousands of holders and quickly rising in the crypto rankings as a potential breakout contender.

Layer Brett surges up the crypto rankings

Layer Brett is quickly making its mark as one of the most talked-about presales in 2025. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and highly scalable infrastructure. By leveraging the most secure smart contract blockchain in cryptocurrency, it provides investors with a rare combination of speed, security, and efficiency.

One of the strongest drivers of Layer Brett’s growth is staking. Early participants can currently earn APY rewards above 690%, though these rates gradually decline as more users stake—building urgency for those who want maximum returns. This mechanism strengthens long-term value and rewards early adopters with significant upside.

The project also adds layers of trust and excitement through a $1 million giveaway for presale buyers, a successful Coinsult audit, and fully decentralized, no-KYC control. These features distinguish Layer Brett from the flood of typical meme tokens, providing it with both utility and explosive growth potential that appeals to serious investors.

Here are some features driving $LBRETT’s hype among investors:

  • Backed by a $1 million giveaway to drive presale adoption.
  • Completed a Coinsult audit, adding security and trust.
  • Blends meme culture with blockchain utility, attracting diverse communities.
  • Early staking rewards offering 690% APY, rewarding early adopters.

The presale is currently live at just $0.0058 per token, already attracting thousands of holders and raising more than $3.7 million. With this early momentum and a rapidly expanding community, Layer Brett is climbing the rankings fast and positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to invest in for 2025.

Chainlink expands into institutional finance with rapid growth

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $23.08, continuing to cement itself as the backbone of blockchain infrastructure through significant partnerships that push it deeper into real-world finance.

The oracle network has joined forces with UBS to automate on-chain fund operations, signaling strong adoption from traditional banking. At the same time, collaborations with 21X on Polygon and Polymarket highlight Chainlink’s ability to power tokenized securities and prediction markets through secure, low-latency data feeds.

The Chainlink chart suggests consolidation around $22–$24 before the next breakout phase, especially as investors digest the rapid rally. In the medium term, Chainlink’s price prediction suggests a retest of $27 if momentum returns. 

However, for long-term holders, the expanding utility and partnerships strengthen the case for higher valuations, with many predictions indicating potential moves above $30 once the current correction stabilizes.

Layer Brett positioned to outperform Chainlink

While experts caution that Chainlink may have risen too fast and could face short-term corrections, Layer Brett is building momentum from the ground up. 

With over $3.7 million raised, a rapidly expanding community, and powerful staking rewards, the project offers more substantial upside potential. Many investors believe Layer Brett is set to outperform Chainlink in 2025 and beyond.

 

Visit the website before this opportunity passes you by.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
