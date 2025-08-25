Chainlink Price Prediction: Strategic Talks With Cardano Founder Ignite Rumors – Huge Partnership Coming?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/25 23:41

The Chainlink price has surged by over 36% in August, following partnership talks and strategic reserve announcements.

Recently, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, revealed that discussions about integrating Cardano and Chainlink are underway.

Hoskinson revealed that conversations with Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink’s co-founder, are progressing favorably.

While no formal partnership agreement has been finalized, Chainlink’s leadership has shown a strong interest in establishing a collaborative framework.

Cardano-Chainlink Secret Talks Sparks 120% Rally Dreams

If the Cardano-Chainlink talks lead to a real partnership, Cardano developers would get access to secure data feeds, price oracles, and external APIs.

Chainlink is still the top oracle provider in crypto, helping smart contracts connect to real-world data. Its price has benefited from recent big partnership news.

In early August, Chainlink launched the Chainlink Reserve. This new system supports the network’s growth by buying LINK tokens using revenue from big companies adopting Chainlink and from on-chain services.

LINK commenced August trading at $16.85 on August 4th, subsequently surging to reach a 2025 high of $27.87 within weeks.

Despite experiencing some profit-taking activity, LINK has maintained robust performance, sustaining levels above $24 while generating approximately $2 billion in daily trading volume.

This impressive liquidity has enabled Chainlink bulls to believe LINK can reach its 2021 all-time high of $52.88, which is about 120% higher than current prices.

The recent partnership with SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial companies with over $200 billion in assets, has made LINK bulls more confident.

Adding to the accumulation narrative, a notable LINK whale who previously generated $1.72 million through swing trading has re-entered the market, acquiring 663,580 LINK tokens valued at $16.85 million.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Golden Cross Targets $42

The daily LINK chart just formed its third-ever monthly Golden Cross. This happens when short-term moving averages cross above long-term ones.

This is important because the last Golden Cross in December 2020 led to a 72% rally, showing how powerful this signal is for LINK.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Strategic Talks With Cardano Founder Ignite Rumors – Huge Partnership About to be Announced?Source: TradingView

LINK is currently trading around $24.63 and appears to be breaking out of a multi-year consolidation since the 2021 peak.

The RSI shows the token is moving up from oversold levels but isn’t overbought yet, leaving room for more gains.

The technical setup suggests LINK could move significantly higher, potentially targeting $40-42 based on past Golden Cross patterns.

