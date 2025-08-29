Chainlink Price Rebounds on Strong Adoption Led By U.S. Government and Caliber

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/29 02:33
U
U$0.009-7.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006347+8.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.07076-0.86%
Chainlink
LINK$24.57+1.61%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13812-5.58%
Chainlink Price

The post Chainlink Price Rebounds on Strong Adoption Led By U.S. Government and Caliber appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Chainlink (LINK) price rallied as much as 10% on Thursday to reach a range high of $26 before retracing to trade about $24.8 during the mid-North American session. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $24.8 billion, recorded higher volatility during the New York session following the announcement of several high-impact news.

The mild LINK price bump on Thursday was largely fueled by the announcement that the Chainlink network had partnered with the United States Department of Commerce to onboard the country’s macroeconomic data on-chain. Notably, Chainlink Data Feeds are now being used to onboard U.S. GDP data on several blockchains led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The Chainlink team also announced on Thursday that its research has accumulated 42,298.22 LINK as of August 28th, thus increasing its trove to a total of 193,076 LINK. Earlier today, Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate asset manager based in Arizona, announced that it will be acquiring LINK for its treasury strategy and participate in staking to earn yield.

Chainlink price has traded in a symmetrical rising channel since mid-June this year. In the daily timeframe, LINK price has been forming a mid-term reversal pattern after hitting a major resistance level around $26.

From a technical analysis standpoint, LINK price could drop as low as $20 in September before continuing with a bull rally towards its all-time high. Furthermore, LINK’s daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bearish divergence amid a possible head and shoulders (H&S) pattern.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,099.91+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1025+1.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0758+1.22%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4116+5.56%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02532-0.78%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run